Why are focused funds increasing exposure to banks and retail stocks in April?

Focused mutual funds, known for making concentrated, high-conviction bets, appear to be turning increasingly optimistic on banks, retail businesses, and select financial stocks. Portfolio changes in April indicate that fund managers are shifting allocations toward sectors linked to domestic consumption and financial growth, while reducing exposure to segments such as IT software and chemicals.

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According to portfolio data compiled by FinAlpha, banks emerged as the strongest sectoral preference among focused equity funds during April, followed by retailing and finance. The latest buying patterns offer insights into where fund managers see opportunities amid evolving market conditions.

What makes focused funds different?

Focused funds occupy a distinct category within mutual funds. Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, these schemes can invest in a portfolio of a maximum of 30 stocks. Unlike large-cap or mid-cap funds, focused schemes are not restricted by market capitalization or sector allocations and can invest across the market spectrum.

Because of their concentrated structure, these funds rely heavily on a fund manager's highest-conviction ideas rather than broad diversification. While this strategy can potentially generate stronger returns, it also increases concentration risk, making these schemes more suitable for investors with a higher risk appetite and long investment horizons.

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Banks and retail emerge as key sector bets

April's portfolio activity suggests fund managers are increasingly leaning toward domestic economic and consumption themes.

Data showed that banks generated the highest buy signals with 10 fund actions, making them the strongest accumulation theme during the month. Retailing followed with eight fund actions, while finance and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology recorded five fund actions each.

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Automobiles and auto components also witnessed healthy buying activity, indicating a broader preference for sectors linked to consumption and economic growth.

Meanwhile, IT software and chemicals & petrochemicals witnessed the strongest selling pressure, suggesting selective profit booking or a reassessment of sector valuations.

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Which stocks saw higher allocations?

At an individual stock level, Eternal Ltd and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd emerged as the strongest consensus buys. Exposure to both companies increased across four asset management companies (AMCs), making them the most widely accumulated names during April.

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Other stocks witnessing increased exposure included:

State Bank of India

Titan Company

Bharti Airtel

Several financial-sector names also saw fresh buying or increased allocations. These included Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank, reinforcing the broader trend toward financial exposure.

Fresh buys and portfolio exits

Focused funds also introduced several new names into portfolios during April.

Among the key fresh additions were:

ICICI Bank

Persistent Systems

Rubicon Research

Other fresh purchases included NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, DLF, and PNB Housing Finance.

On the selling side, exposure was reduced in One 97 Communications, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Bharat Electronics, and Infosys.

Some stocks also witnessed complete exits from focused fund portfolios. The most notable among them were HDFC Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), and Coforge.

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What it signals for investors

Because focused funds hold relatively concentrated portfolios, changes in holdings often attract attention from investors seeking to track professional fund managers' strongest investment convictions.

The April portfolio shifts suggest that fund managers currently see stronger opportunities in financials and consumption-led themes while becoming more selective in technology and chemical-related sectors.