HDFC Mutual Fund has temporarily restricted fresh lump-sum investments in its HDFC Gold ETF and HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund (FoF), becoming one of the first major asset managers to act amid surging investor interest in gold-backed investment products.

The move comes after a sharp rally in gold prices over the past year, which has driven record inflows into gold ETFs and mutual fund schemes. Industry experts say the decision reflects concerns not just about portfolio management but also the broader economic implications of rising gold demand.

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What has HDFC MF announced?

Under the revised rules, direct subscription transactions of ₹25 crore or more in the HDFC Gold ETF will not be accepted from June 8, 2026.

For the HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund, lump-sum purchases and switch-in transactions will be capped at ₹10 lakh per PAN per calendar month from June 5, 2026. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Importantly, investors can continue buying and selling ETF units on stock exchanges, and existing SIPs remain unaffected.

MUST READ: HDFC Mutual Fund restricts fresh lump-sum investments in Gold ETF, Gold FoF

Why is HDFC taking this step?

The fund house cited "broader economic and market conditions" for the restrictions.

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The decision follows HDFC AMC's move last month to defer the launch of its proposed Gold-Silver Passive Fund of Fund, citing growing policy discussions around precious metal imports and their impact on India's external account.

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The concerns stem from India's large dependence on imported gold. Rising investor demand for gold-backed financial products can ultimately translate into higher import requirements, widening the current account deficit and increasing pressure on the rupee.

Gold's demand

The restrictions come after a remarkable run in gold prices.

According to Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, the HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund delivered approximately 57% returns over the past year, while its assets under management (AUM) surged from about ₹3,870 crore in April 2025 to nearly ₹11,464 crore in April 2026.

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The nearly three-fold increase in AUM highlights how aggressively investors have shifted toward gold-backed investment products amid global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower interest rates.

Azeez believes HDFC Mutual Fund's decision sends an important signal to investors.

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According to him, excessive financialisation of gold at current price levels can have unintended consequences for the economy. India imported more than $70 billion worth of gold in FY26, with precious metals accounting for nearly 14% of total imports.

He argues that continued aggressive buying of gold-backed products could increase import demand, put pressure on the current account deficit and eventually weaken the rupee.

Azeez went a step further, suggesting that investors should consider monetising a small portion of their idle gold holdings instead of increasing allocations at current levels.

India is estimated to hold nearly $4 trillion worth of household gold. Even if 1% to 1.5% of those holdings were brought back into circulation, it could meaningfully improve India's external balances, he noted.

What should you do now?

The restrictions do not mean gold has lost its role in portfolios. Financial planners continue to view gold as an important diversification and hedge asset.

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However, experts suggest investors should avoid chasing recent returns. With gold having delivered exceptional gains over the past year, fresh lump-sum allocations at current levels may carry higher risk.

The development is also becoming an industry-wide trend. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has similarly restricted direct subscriptions exceeding ₹25 crore in its Gold ETF, indicating growing caution among fund houses.

For investors, the message is clear: maintain strategic exposure to gold, but avoid making large impulsive bets after a strong rally. As Azeez argues, disciplined investing may now be more important than ever—for both portfolios and the broader economy.

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