NRI drinks ₹1,000 tea in Mumbai, says India isn’t ‘cheap’ anymore

An NRI expecting to “flex” his foreign earnings in India faced a rude awakening after a ₹1,000 cup of tea in Mumbai left him feeling “gareeb”—a sentiment now echoing across social media.

Shared by Instagram user @parikshitbalochi, the viral video shows the man questioning the rising cost of everyday life in India. “I am an NRI, I was not supposed to feel gareeb in India. We had a deal—I come to India, spend a lot, and go back happily,” he said. “But I just had a tea worth ₹1,000 at a Mumbai hotel. What is happening?”

For many NRIs, the appeal of visiting India lies in the favorable currency conversion. Earning in dollars or euros and spending in rupees has long offered a sense of purchasing power—something the speaker claimed is rapidly eroding in 2025.

“Street food, hotels, shopping—nothing feels ‘budget’ anymore,” he noted, calling his visit a “reality check.” He went on to ask locals: “How much money do you guys earn to spend this much on a daily basis?”

The post sparked a flood of reactions, with over 9,000 likes and comments ranging from agreement to sarcasm. One user remarked, “Finally someone said it. Prices are skyrocketing in India, that too with dropping quality.” Another quipped, “Local people spend more without feeling the pinch... but NRIs cry a lot.”

Some users pushed back, suggesting that the NRI avoid high-end hotels. “Try sadak ki chai for less than a dollar and momos. You’ll feel normal,” one advised.

Others echoed deeper concerns. “The rich in India are obnoxiously rich. The difference is stark. I worry for the middle class and the poor—how do they even get by?”

