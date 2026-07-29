Emirates to now accept crypto payments for flights as airline expands digital booking options: Details here

Emirates officially launches https://t.co/HZnta4pnXb Pay™, allowing its customers to use the digital payment solution on the airline’s website and app platforms. Customers with a https://t.co/HZnta4pnXb account booking on https://t.co/QvCactoswo and the Emirates App can now… pic.twitter.com/XNbbHZuxuB — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 28, 2026

How Crypto.com Pay works for Emirates bookings

Travellers booking through emirates.com or the Emirates App can select Crypto.com Pay during checkout. The airline said payments are processed securely and in compliance with UAE regulatory requirements.

On the Emirates App, customers selecting Crypto.com Pay will be redirected to the Crypto.com app to approve payment from their wallet. Once the transaction is completed, they will return to the Emirates app to receive their booking confirmation and e-ticket.

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For desktop bookings, customers can choose Crypto.com Pay at checkout, scan the QR code displayed on the payment page using the Crypto.com app, approve the payment and receive their ticket after confirmation.

Emirates links move to UAE’s digital payment push

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the new payment option is aimed at giving passengers more choice.

"Bringing this initiative to life delivers on our commitment to expanding customer choice in how they pay for travel."

He added that the partnership reflects changing preferences among younger, digitally connected travellers who increasingly manage payments and travel services through smartphones.

"Moving from signature to launch with Crypto.com in under a year is a credit to both teams, and to a regulatory environment that makes this kind of innovation possible, reflecting the UAE's and Dubai's ambition to lead in fintech and the digital economy."

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The airline said the initiative supports Dubai’s Cashless Strategy under the D33 Economic Agenda, which aims to make 90 per cent of financial transactions across government and private sectors digital by the end of 2026.

Emirates expands flexible payment options

The Crypto.com Pay integration is the latest in Emirates’ efforts to provide more payment flexibility to customers. The airline has previously introduced EMI payment options for travellers in India through partnerships with participating banks.

Emirates has also offered optional travel insurance during the booking process, allowing passengers to purchase coverage for issues including trip cancellations, medical emergencies and baggage delays.