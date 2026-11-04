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Want to work in New Zealand? 17 jobs to lose Green List Work to Residence route from March 2027, check the full list

Want to work in New Zealand? 17 jobs to lose Green List Work to Residence route from March 2027, check the full list

Employers can still recruit migrants in these occupations through the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), if they meet the requirements

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Want to work in New Zealand? 17 jobs to lose Green List Work to Residence route from March 2027, check the full listEmployers can still recruit migrants in these occupations through the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), if they meet the requirements.

New Zealand is set to remove 17 occupations from its Green List Work to Residence pathway from March 8, 2027, as the government changes its immigration rules following the introduction of new Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) pathways, according to an announcement by Immigration New Zealand on Tuesday.

The changes mean workers in these occupations may instead qualify for residence through the new SMC pathways, subject to meeting the relevant requirements.

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The government said the changes are aimed at reducing overlap between different residence routes.

From March 8, 2027, the following occupations will be removed from the Tier 2 Green List roles for the Work to Residence Visa:

SMC Trades and Technician pathway

  • Building Associate (Building Construction Supervisor)

  • Automotive Electrician

  • Diesel Motor Mechanic (including Heavy Vehicle Inspector)

  • Motor Mechanic (General)

  • Motorcycle Mechanic

  • Panel Beater

  • Vehicle Painter

  • Metal Fabricator

  • Welder

  • Fitter (General)

  • Fitter and Turner

  • Fitter-Welder

  • Metal Machinist (First Class)

SMC Skilled Work Experience pathway

  • Crane, Hoist or Lift Operator

  • Telecommunications Technician

  • Paving Plant Operator

  • Pressure Welder

People applying through the SMC will need to meet the qualification, work experience, wage and other requirements of the relevant pathway.

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Employers can still recruit migrants in these occupations through the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), if they meet the requirements. However, the Green List benefits currently linked to these roles, including some labour market test exemptions and priority processing, will no longer apply.

Transitional rules for existing workers

Workers who have already started gaining qualifying work experience before the changes take effect will be able to continue counting that experience towards the existing 24-month Work to Residence Visa requirement.

They will still need to meet all other residence requirements.

Special education teachers to get direct residence route

Four special education teaching occupations will move from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway:

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  • Special Needs Teacher

  • Teacher of the Hearing Impaired

  • Teacher of the Sight Impaired

  • Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified

Eligible workers will be able to apply directly for residence without first completing 2 years of qualifying work in New Zealand.

Must Read: US Green Card lottery 2027: Are Indian applicants eligible? Latest update explained

Changes for other occupations

Green List eligibility for Sterilisation Technicians will be limited to graduate and registered members of the New Zealand Sterile Sciences Association.

Career Counsellor will also be removed from the Tier 1 Green List roles for the Straight to Residence Visa. However, Career Counsellors may still qualify through the Skilled Migrant Category or another residence pathway if they meet the requirements.

New Zealand's Green List is expected to be reviewed in 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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