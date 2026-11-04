Want to work in New Zealand? 17 jobs to lose Green List Work to Residence route from March 2027, check the full list

The government said the changes are aimed at reducing overlap between different residence routes.

From March 8, 2027, the following occupations will be removed from the Tier 2 Green List roles for the Work to Residence Visa:

SMC Trades and Technician pathway

Building Associate (Building Construction Supervisor)

Automotive Electrician

Diesel Motor Mechanic (including Heavy Vehicle Inspector)

Motor Mechanic (General)

Motorcycle Mechanic

Panel Beater

Vehicle Painter

Metal Fabricator

Welder

Fitter (General)

Fitter and Turner

Fitter-Welder

Metal Machinist (First Class)

SMC Skilled Work Experience pathway

Crane, Hoist or Lift Operator

Telecommunications Technician

Paving Plant Operator

Pressure Welder

People applying through the SMC will need to meet the qualification, work experience, wage and other requirements of the relevant pathway.

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Employers can still recruit migrants in these occupations through the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), if they meet the requirements. However, the Green List benefits currently linked to these roles, including some labour market test exemptions and priority processing, will no longer apply.

Transitional rules for existing workers

Workers who have already started gaining qualifying work experience before the changes take effect will be able to continue counting that experience towards the existing 24-month Work to Residence Visa requirement.

They will still need to meet all other residence requirements.

Special education teachers to get direct residence route

Four special education teaching occupations will move from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway:

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Special Needs Teacher

Teacher of the Hearing Impaired

Teacher of the Sight Impaired

Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified

Eligible workers will be able to apply directly for residence without first completing 2 years of qualifying work in New Zealand.

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Changes for other occupations

Green List eligibility for Sterilisation Technicians will be limited to graduate and registered members of the New Zealand Sterile Sciences Association.

Career Counsellor will also be removed from the Tier 1 Green List roles for the Straight to Residence Visa. However, Career Counsellors may still qualify through the Skilled Migrant Category or another residence pathway if they meet the requirements.

New Zealand's Green List is expected to be reviewed in 2027.