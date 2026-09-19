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H-1B visa: Trump admin extends $100,000 employer fee till Sept 2027, tightens job-replacement rules

H-1B visa: Trump admin extends $100,000 employer fee till Sept 2027, tightens job-replacement rules

The administration claimed the initial 2025 fee order successfully reduced H-1B registrations from major IT outsourcing firms by 92% and cut consular processing requests by nearly 97%.   

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 11:59 AM IST
H-1B visa: Trump admin extends $100,000 employer fee till Sept 2027, tightens job-replacement rules The $100,000 fee remains tied up in federal court challenges, leaving corporate immigration plans in limbo as the administration appeals adverse lower-court rulings.

US President Donald Trump hit foreign professionals with a double-barreled policy directive, extending the steep $100,000 H-1B visa fee for another year until September 2027 and demanding ruthless scrutiny of companies firing American staff while recruiting overseas talent.

The executive actions target the primary pipeline of skilled international labor into the US tech industry — a workforce overwhelmingly dominated by Indian professionals.

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Under the dual directives, the Department of Labor, State Department, and Department of Homeland Security are instructed to closely review petitioner employers' recent or planned layoffs of domestic workers before approving foreign visa petitions.

The administration claimed the initial 2025 fee order successfully reduced H-1B registrations from major IT outsourcing firms by 92% and cut consular processing requests by nearly 97%.

"Instead, the program has been widely abused by certain employers, third-party placement groups, and outsourcing firms to undercut and displace the supply of skilled United States labour," Trump stated in the executive order, arguing that lower-paid foreign labor depressed domestic tech wages.

The continuous restrictions mark a seismic shift for Indian IT talent and US corporate hiring practices.

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What this means for Indians  

Higher barriers for Indian IT outsourcers: Traditional IT service giants and third-party placement firms face severe costs and administrative friction. The combination of the $100,000 fee and strict scrutiny over US worker layoffs aims directly at the outsourcing model.

Selective relief for US-educated students: The $100,000 fee continues to exempt international students already inside the US on F-1 student visas transitioning to H-1B status, alongside existing H-1B visa renewals. This preserves a direct career track for Indian graduates at US universities, provided their employers meet wage-weighted lottery standards.

Increased hiring pivot to local Indian hubs: Faced with steep filing fees and heightened regulatory scrutiny in the US, American multinationals and Indian tech majors are increasingly expanding global capability centers (GCCs) directly in Indian hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune rather than sponsoring onshore relocations.

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Looming legal uncertainty: The $100,000 fee remains tied up in federal court challenges, leaving corporate immigration plans in limbo as the administration appeals adverse lower-court rulings.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 11:59 AM IST
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