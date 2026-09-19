H-1B visa: Trump admin extends $100,000 employer fee till Sept 2027, tightens job-replacement rules

Under the dual directives, the Department of Labor, State Department, and Department of Homeland Security are instructed to closely review petitioner employers' recent or planned layoffs of domestic workers before approving foreign visa petitions.

The administration claimed the initial 2025 fee order successfully reduced H-1B registrations from major IT outsourcing firms by 92% and cut consular processing requests by nearly 97%.

"Instead, the program has been widely abused by certain employers, third-party placement groups, and outsourcing firms to undercut and displace the supply of skilled United States labour," Trump stated in the executive order, arguing that lower-paid foreign labor depressed domestic tech wages.

The continuous restrictions mark a seismic shift for Indian IT talent and US corporate hiring practices.

Advertisement

What this means for Indians

Higher barriers for Indian IT outsourcers: Traditional IT service giants and third-party placement firms face severe costs and administrative friction. The combination of the $100,000 fee and strict scrutiny over US worker layoffs aims directly at the outsourcing model.

Selective relief for US-educated students: The $100,000 fee continues to exempt international students already inside the US on F-1 student visas transitioning to H-1B status, alongside existing H-1B visa renewals. This preserves a direct career track for Indian graduates at US universities, provided their employers meet wage-weighted lottery standards.

Increased hiring pivot to local Indian hubs: Faced with steep filing fees and heightened regulatory scrutiny in the US, American multinationals and Indian tech majors are increasingly expanding global capability centers (GCCs) directly in Indian hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune rather than sponsoring onshore relocations.

Advertisement

Looming legal uncertainty: The $100,000 fee remains tied up in federal court challenges, leaving corporate immigration plans in limbo as the administration appeals adverse lower-court rulings.