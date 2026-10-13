Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
Indian workers may benefit as Australia's NSW considers new regional migration plan

Indian workers may benefit as Australia's NSW considers new regional migration plan

A Designated Area Migration Agreement is a formal arrangement between the Australian government and a state, territory or regional authority

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Indian workers may benefit as Australia's NSW considers new regional migration planAccording to the NSW government, the framework would help regional employers recruit overseas workers

Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) government is considering a new state-led migration pathway aimed at addressing skilled labour shortages across regional areas, potentially creating more employment opportunities for Indian professionals seeking to work in the country.

The proposed initiative, known as the NSW State-led Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA), is currently under consultation. According to the NSW government, the framework would help regional employers recruit overseas workers for occupations where genuine workforce requirements cannot be met through local recruitment. However, the proposal is not yet an operational migration pathway.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Australia ends 'visa hopping': How new rules affect Indian students from October 2

What is the proposed NSW DAMA?

A Designated Area Migration Agreement is a formal arrangement between the Australian government and a state, territory or regional authority. It allows eligible employers to access overseas skilled and semi-skilled workers through tailored migration arrangements to address specific labour shortages.

The proposed NSW agreement aims to introduce a consistent framework across eligible regional areas, complementing existing workforce development and training initiatives. It would also establish safeguards for local and overseas workers, alongside stronger employer accountability and oversight.

The state government is seeking feedback on occupations under consideration and proposed concessions before making recommendations and discussing potential implementation arrangements with the Australian government.

Advertisement

Which workers could benefit?

Indian professionals working in occupations facing shortages in regional NSW could potentially benefit if the proposal is implemented. The government has published separate lists of occupations under consideration for inland and coastal regional areas, indicating that workforce requirements may differ across locations.

The initiative is intended to support regional employers struggling to find suitable local workers while helping businesses access the skills they need. However, the occupations eligible under the final agreement, applicable concessions and detailed visa arrangements will depend on the outcome of consultations and subsequent government decisions.

ALSO READ: Abandoned degree in Australia, flight training in New Zealand: Flydubai co-pilot’s links probed

When will the migration pathway begin?

The NSW government has invited employers, industry representatives and other stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed framework. The consultation period is scheduled to close on October 16, 2026.

Advertisement

The proposal does not independently change Australia's overall migration intake, federal visa legislation or existing visa conditions. Any implementation would require further discussions with the Australian government.

What should Indian applicants know?

Indian applicants should understand that the proposed agreement does not guarantee a visa, permanent residency or immediate eligibility to migrate to regional NSW. The final requirements will depend on the approved occupations, employer sponsorship arrangements and applicable Australian immigration rules.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more