Indian workers may benefit as Australia's NSW considers new regional migration plan

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What is the proposed NSW DAMA?

A Designated Area Migration Agreement is a formal arrangement between the Australian government and a state, territory or regional authority. It allows eligible employers to access overseas skilled and semi-skilled workers through tailored migration arrangements to address specific labour shortages.

The proposed NSW agreement aims to introduce a consistent framework across eligible regional areas, complementing existing workforce development and training initiatives. It would also establish safeguards for local and overseas workers, alongside stronger employer accountability and oversight.

The state government is seeking feedback on occupations under consideration and proposed concessions before making recommendations and discussing potential implementation arrangements with the Australian government.

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Which workers could benefit?

Indian professionals working in occupations facing shortages in regional NSW could potentially benefit if the proposal is implemented. The government has published separate lists of occupations under consideration for inland and coastal regional areas, indicating that workforce requirements may differ across locations.

The initiative is intended to support regional employers struggling to find suitable local workers while helping businesses access the skills they need. However, the occupations eligible under the final agreement, applicable concessions and detailed visa arrangements will depend on the outcome of consultations and subsequent government decisions.

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When will the migration pathway begin?

The NSW government has invited employers, industry representatives and other stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed framework. The consultation period is scheduled to close on October 16, 2026.

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The proposal does not independently change Australia's overall migration intake, federal visa legislation or existing visa conditions. Any implementation would require further discussions with the Australian government.

What should Indian applicants know?

Indian applicants should understand that the proposed agreement does not guarantee a visa, permanent residency or immediate eligibility to migrate to regional NSW. The final requirements will depend on the approved occupations, employer sponsorship arrangements and applicable Australian immigration rules.