Live in Europe for just Rs 1.8 lakh/month? Here's a list of cities where it’s entirely possible

Living the European dream may no longer be reserved for the ultra-rich. For Indians seeking a slower pace of life or a long-term base abroad, several cities across Eastern, Central and Southern Europe are emerging as surprisingly affordable options. According to a new Forbes report, a monthly budget of $2,000 (around ₹1.74 lakh) is enough to live well in countries like Hungary, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, and parts of Spain and Italy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While capitals like Paris, Amsterdam, or London remain out of reach for most modest earners, lesser-known cities offer excellent public transport, low rents, healthcare access and lifestyle perks, without the high cost. “From cobbled towns to coastal escapes, you can have the classic European experience without going broke,” Forbes noted.

Here are a few cities that you must explore for the best European lifestyle:

In Hungary’s Budapest, a budget between $1,200 and $1,800 (₹1.05–1.56 lakh) is considered more than sufficient for a comfortable life, thanks to affordable rentals, walkability, cultural access and a strong English-speaking expat base. The city also offers high-quality healthcare and a mix of old-world charm with modern infrastructure.

Greece is another strong contender, especially outside of tourist-heavy areas. According to Forbes, sea-view homes can be rented for as low as $400 (₹34,800), and monthly living costs remain between $1,000 and $1,700. The country’s warm weather, relaxed lifestyle, and expat-friendly tax incentives for retirees and remote workers add to its appeal.

Advertisement

In Cyprus, English is widely spoken, and the cost of living ranges from $1,200 to $1,800. Monthly rents near the coast can be found between $500 and $800, offering sun, beach access, and EU residency advantages without breaking the bank.

For Indians, some of these countries also offer digital nomad visas, long-stay options, or pensioner-friendly residency schemes. Many of these towns may require basic familiarity with the local language, but in return offer warm hospitality and deep-rooted community life, something rare in big metros.

So if you’re looking to trade the chaos of Indian city life for a slower, sunnier, more scenic alternative, Europe still has plenty of budget-friendly pockets, without compromising on quality.