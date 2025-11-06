Maldives enforces first-ever generational tobacco ban for youth, even for tourists

In a groundbreaking move, the Maldives has become the first country in the world to impose a nationwide generational tobacco ban. Starting from January 1, 2007, all individuals born after this date are prohibited from using, buying, or selling tobacco. This bold step is part of the country's ongoing effort to protect future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco.

Announced by the Maldives' Health Ministry, the ban is a significant move in the country’s larger anti-tobacco campaign. The health ministry described the policy as a reflection of the government’s strong commitment to safeguarding the youth. The new regulation covers all forms of tobacco, including cigarettes and smokeless varieties, and mandates retailers to verify the age of buyers before making sales.

Ahmed Afaal, vice chair of the Maldives' tobacco control board, told the BBC that last year’s national vaping ban was a positive first step towards a generation free of tobacco addiction. He emphasised that the vaping ban was particularly aimed at stopping the tobacco industry's targeting of younger generations with stylish, addictive gadgets that promote long-term health risks.

The Maldives, in line with its commitments under the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, has been increasing its crackdown on tobacco use. In 2022, the Maldives made it illegal for anyone to import, sell, possess, or use e-cigarettes and vaping products, regardless of age. The goal is clear: protect the younger population from adopting harmful habits at an early age.

Tourism in the Maldives, known for its picturesque beaches and crystal-clear waters, won’t be impacted by the ban, Afaal argues. "People don’t come to the Maldives to smoke," he said. "They come for the beaches, the sun, and the fresh air." Despite the stricter regulations, tourist arrivals have remained strong, with expectations of over 2 million visitors next year.

While the Maldives sets a new precedent, other countries, like New Zealand and the UK, have considered similar initiatives. New Zealand's proposal for a generational smoking ban was halted in 2023, while the UK is pushing forward with legislation to prevent people born after 2009 from smoking.