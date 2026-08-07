Overseas degree, Indian return: 81% of study-abroad aspirants plan to come home after studies- Report

Students are making the call themselves

One of the most striking shifts in the data is around who drives the decision to go abroad. Nearly half of respondents, 49%, said the choice was largely their own in 2025-26, a significant jump from 29% two years earlier in 2023-24 and 34% the year after that.

Family influence, which once dominated the decision, has been receding steadily. Three in five students identified family as the primary driver in 2023-24. By 2025-26, that share had fallen to just over a third. The shift varies by geography and age, students in north and south India showed the highest levels of self-motivation, while family remained a stronger factor in western and central India. Younger applicants continued to lean more on family guidance, while older students were more likely to have made the decision on their own.

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The survey also found that nearly nine in ten respondents were the first in their families to pursue education abroad, a detail that positions international study as a genuinely first-generation aspiration for a growing slice of India's student population.

Postgraduate courses, business above all

The preference is overwhelmingly for postgraduate education, with seven in ten respondents applying for PG programmes. Business and management dominated the field by a wide margin, chosen by three-quarters of those surveyed. Health and medicine came next at 8%, followed by sciences at 2% and engineering at just 1%.

How students are finding their institutions

Digital platforms have become the primary gateway for discovering and evaluating overseas universities. Google searches led the way, helping 39% of respondents find their institution. Education agents followed at 35%. When it came to trusted sources of information, Google again topped the list, cited by 56% of respondents, ahead of college events at 20%, Instagram at 9%, AI tools at 6%, and YouTube at 5%.

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What the numbers suggest

The picture that emerges is of a generation that treats international education differently from the one before it. Studying abroad is increasingly a personal decision, made with clarity about the endpoint, most plan to bring what they learn back home rather than building their lives elsewhere.