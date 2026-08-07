Vedanta unit seeks $1.4 billion mega loan from three banks: Report

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The loans will have tenors ranging from six-and-a-half years to seven years. According to the people, the proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt inherited by Vedanta Aluminium under the group's earlier integrated corporate structure. The banks are offering interest rates in the range of 7.9% to 8%.

Representatives of the Vedanta Group, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The fundraising comes as Vedanta seeks to establish independently financed businesses following its corporate restructuring, a move aimed at improving financial flexibility and reducing debt. The new structure received approval from an Indian court in December.

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Vedanta has since split its businesses into five separately listed companies. Four of these – focused on aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron ore – began trading on stock exchanges in June.

The refinancing also comes amid strong credit demand in India. Reserve Bank of India data showed bank lending rose 17.7% year-on-year to ₹217.3 lakh crore as of July 15, nearly double the growth recorded during the corresponding period last year.