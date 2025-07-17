Planning to visit Thailand? No more travel fee as nation delays tourist entry fee rollout to 2026

Thailand has decided to postpone the rollout of its proposed tourist entry fee until mid-2026, citing sluggish international arrivals and growing economic uncertainty. The decision was confirmed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and reported by Euro News.

The fee, officially known as the kha yeap pan din, or “stepping onto Thai soil” charge, was initially approved by the Thai Cabinet in February 2023 and scheduled for introduction in 2025. Under the original plan, air travellers would pay 300 baht (€7.50), while those entering by land or sea would be charged 150 baht (€3.75).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Assistant Tourism Minister Chakrapol Tangsutthitham said the delay was driven by market conditions. “We are delaying implementation until tourism demand rebounds,” he stated.

As of early July 2025, Thailand recorded around 17 million tourist arrivals, down 5% from the same period in 2024. The tourism sector, which contributes nearly 20% of Thailand’s GDP, has shown signs of strain. Economists point to slowing demand from key markets like China, a stronger Thai baht, and elevated international airfares. Possible new tariffs from the United States on Thai exports are also expected to weigh on regional travel trends.

Despite the deferral, Thai authorities have emphasised the intended use of the fee. Proceeds would fund travel insurance for tourists and support tourism infrastructure upgrades across the country.

Advertisement

In the meantime, efforts to modernise the sector continue. A digital entry system was launched earlier this year to replace paper forms, aimed at easing immigration procedures and improving data collection.

Officials remain confident in Thailand’s long-term travel appeal, with destinations like Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Koh Samui continuing to draw international interest. Before the pandemic, the country attracted nearly 40 million visitors annually.