‘Golden age of global migration is ending’: Reddit post on India’s decline, tightening immigration goes viral

A widely shared Reddit post has sparked intense discussion among students and professionals planning to study or work overseas. “Do not think about the degree — think about where you actually want to live in the long term,” the post advises. “Because here’s the reality: India is becoming uninhabitable.”

Citing growing air pollution, strained infrastructure, corruption, and climate extremes like floods and heatwaves, the post urges aspirants to consider long-term residency options rather than just university rankings. “You may not notice the pinch today, but by your 30s, it’s going to hit you like a truck — when you're trying to raise a child, buy a house, or just get decent health care.”

The Reddit user outlines how the US is “definitely closed,” with permanent residency largely out of reach unless one “marries, wins the lottery or idk.”

Canada, once seen as the easiest pathway, is now tougher, with “new restrictions, bans, tougher requirements.” While countries like Germany, Australia, and Ireland still offer some pathways, they are becoming more competitive.

“You might get the degree,” the post notes, “but end up in visa limbo — unable to settle, unable to plan.”

The core advice? Think long-term. “Don’t ask just ‘Where’s the best university?’” the Reddit post concludes. “Ask: ‘Where can I build a life?’”

The post sparked a huge discussion. One user replied: “By 2030, moving overseas for studies and jobs will not be the norm… Windows are closing specifically to Indians unless you are rich & are migrating with ₹45 crore+."

“If you want to migrate, do it ASAP, because I think the opportunities will disappear over the next 5 years," the user added, with others too echoing similar concerns.

As immigration rules shift globally, the clock is ticking for those who still dream of moving abroad.