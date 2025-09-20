H-1B visa fee uncertainty: Expert advises Indian students to explore alternatives beyond US

The White House’s new $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa holders has introduced a wave of uncertainty for Indian students and professionals who rely on the U.S. immigration system for career opportunities. As the policy is likely to reshape the future of U.S. immigration, Indian students face uncertainty regarding their career aspirations

In an exclusive interaction with Business Today, Ankit Mehra, Co-founder & CEO of GyanDhan, advised aspiring Indian students to proceed with caution as the new visa fee adds complexity to U.S. immigration policies. Mehra suggested that “Spring 2026 might be a better time to make decisions, as the policy environment is volatile and courts could potentially overturn these restrictive orders.” He advised students aiming for U.S. education and work to plan for the possibility of deferring their study abroad plans.

For Fall 2026 applicants, Mehra recommended proceeding with applications but “building a Plan B” for alternative destinations like Canada, Australia, or the U.K., where immigration policies are more welcoming. This dual approach provides flexibility as future changes to U.S. immigration law could create further barriers.

Focus on skills and global mobility for future intakes

Mehra stressed upon the importance of “skills, mobility, and resilience” for Indian students planning their career paths. In the rapidly changing global job market, Mehra said that opportunities will be available to those who are best prepared. “Keep investing in skills as the future of work is changing rapidly,” he advised. For future intakes, he suggested optimising for skills that are transferable across borders and adaptable to various global job markets, particularly in fields like tech, where demand for high-skilled professionals continues to rise.

Advice for current H-1B workers: Plan ahead and stay informed

As the $100,000 fee adds complexity to the U.S. immigration process, Mehra advises Indian students to stay informed and flexible. “Adaptability and foresight will matter more than ever in this changing global landscape,” he said. While students may be eager to settle in the U.S., Mehra suggests they broaden their scope, considering other countries with less restrictive immigration policies, to ensure long-term career success.