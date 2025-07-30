Harvard to hand over staff job records withholding student roles amid Trump admin probe

Harvard University has said it will comply with the Trump administration’s request for thousands of staff employment records, while holding back data related to jobs exclusively held by students, for now.

In an email to employees sent Tuesday, the university disclosed that it had received a notice of inspection and a related subpoena (summon) from the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month. The government is seeking I-9 Employment Verification forms and supporting documentation for Harvard employees.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, I-9 forms are used to verify the identity and work authorisation of individuals employed in the United States.

Harvard acknowledged that federal regulations entitle the government to inspect an employer's paperwork regarding employment eligibility. However, the university said it is still reviewing whether providing student-only employment data would violate privacy safeguards.

The move comes as tensions escalate between the Ivy League institution and President Donald Trump’s administration, which has already frozen billions of dollars in federal research grants to Harvard. The university is currently suing to overturn that freeze.

The administration’s broader crackdown includes threats to withhold funding from universities supporting pro-Palestinian protests, climate action programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and transgender rights. Free speech advocates have warned these actions undermine academic freedom.

On Tuesday, Harvard reaffirmed its support for lawful compliance but said it would not yet share information about roles held solely by students while reviewing applicable privacy laws.

The New York Times reported this week that Harvard is willing to spend up to $500 million to resolve the dispute, a figure more than double what Columbia University recently agreed to pay. But the two sides reportedly remain divided on whether to allow federal oversight in any deal.

Meanwhile, the government expanded its scrutiny of other institutions. It launched a probe into Duke University and its law journal over alleged preferential treatment for minority applicants, and separately froze $109 million in federal funds. UCLA has also come under investigation for potential civil rights violations.