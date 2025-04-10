IIMA to launch Dubai campus in 2025 with full-time MBA, eyes global talent and leadership

With the skyline of Dubai set as its new backdrop, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is preparing to mark its global footprint. A newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government will pave the way for IIMA’s first international campus, located in Dubai.

The IIMA Dubai Campus will be developed in two phases. Initially, the institute will operate out of the Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), a leading education hub in the region. The second phase will see the construction of a permanent campus, scheduled to be fully operational by 2029.

“We are extremely happy to start our full-fledged campus in Dubai with the support of the Government of Dubai this year,” said Pankaj Patel, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMA. “Over the next decade, we envision this to be a thriving centre where young leaders of tomorrow will hone their skills, innovate and become pathfinders. As we create new learning experiences globally, we remain committed to transformative learning, leadership, and creating enduring impact in the community.”

Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, called Dubai “a thriving global epicentre for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship,” and added, “Our objective is to provide high-quality management education to aspiring leaders in the Middle East and surrounding regions.”

He further said, “While this collaboration strengthens IIMA’s commitment to offering world-class management education, it will also foster cross-cultural exchanges that will prepare our graduates to thrive in a globalised environment. Our presence in Dubai will also strengthen our offerings in India. We have successfully grown our full-time One-year MBA programme for the last 20 years, and it will be the first programme that we will offer in the Dubai Campus.”

Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), welcomed the development: “The launch of IIMA's Dubai Campus is poised to further underline the city's global reputation as a hub for talent, innovation and entrepreneurship, providing a platform to further elevate business leadership skills not just within Dubai itself, but across the wider region.”

He added, “This partnership further underlines the strong economic and social links between Dubai and India, and we look forward to working with IIMA to firmly establish the institution within Dubai’s academic and business landscape.”

The Dubai campus will launch with IIMA’s full-time One-year MBA programme, tailored for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The programme is designed to deliver advanced management learning, global business insights, and C-suite readiness, aligning with the UAE’s innovation and economic goals.

Admissions will follow a two-stage process based on GMAT or GRE scores taken within the last five years. The first batch is expected to begin in September 2025.