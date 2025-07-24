Is the American Dream fading? Why international students are rethinking the US route

The allure of a US Master’s degree — once seen as a golden ticket to global career success — is now facing growing skepticism from international students. A Reddit post that recently gained traction among netizens has sparked fresh debate around the viability of pursuing higher education in the United States, particularly for those hoping to build a long-term future there.

“New grad unemployment has now become a national issue with more than 58% of them still finding job 1 year after their graduation,” the original post claimed, warning that bipartisan pressure could push the US government to further restrict non-immigrant visas. “At this point, nobody cares about the revenue international students bring to colleges. With AI already replacing jobs, any government will want its own people employed before outsiders.”

The tone of the post reflects a shift in sentiment: where once there was hope and hustle, there is now growing frustration and fatigue. The Reddit thread opened the floodgates for similar voices of discontent.

One commenter, who moved to the US in 2012 for an MS and has spent over a decade working on an H-1B visa, described the painful wait for a green card. “If I had known how complex this would get, I would have chosen Canada, Australia, UK or Germany,” the user wrote. “At this point, it’s not worth it to come to the U.S. Go somewhere else where you have stability in life — even if your long-term goal is to return to India.”

Another user added a sharper warning: “If you have a rich dad or a good scholarship, go for it. Otherwise, it’s not worth anything. It’s a worthless piece of paper if you’re looking for a job. The Trump administration is ending the H-1B lottery and redesigning the system to favour senior roles. OPT may end too.”

These comments echo widespread anxiety about the uncertainty surrounding visa policies, limited job opportunities, and political instability. The once-sought-after Optional Practical Training (OPT) and H-1B visa pathways now feel like a gamble, particularly with ongoing reforms and fluctuating policies that seem to move the goalposts for international graduates.

Still, not everyone is ready to dismiss the US route entirely.

“Not entirely true,” wrote a third commenter. “The US probably will remain the best in education and career. People with high-value work experience, skill sets, and drive will thrive in the environment. The issue is — most kids who post here have no direction, no experience, no differentiating value to offer.”

This divide in perception reveals a larger truth: the US may no longer be a one-size-fits-all destination for higher education. While elite universities and top-tier talent still thrive, the growing challenges related to immigration, affordability, and employability are pushing many students to look elsewhere.

Countries like Canada, Germany and Australia — with clearer post-study work options and faster paths to permanent residency — are now seen as more stable alternatives. They may not match the brand power of Ivy League schools, but they offer something many students are starting to prioritise more: peace of mind.