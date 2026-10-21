Looking beyond the US for higher studies? Here are 50 of the world's best universities

The 2027 edition evaluates 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories. Its assessment covers teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook.

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Which countries have the best universities outside the US?

The United Kingdom remains a major destination for international students, led by Oxford and Cambridge. Switzerland is represented by ETH Zurich, while China has strengthened its presence through institutions such as Tsinghua University and Peking University.

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Singapore continues to attract students through the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University. Canada and Australia also offer globally recognised institutions, including the University of Toronto and the University of Melbourne.

Germany and the Netherlands remain important choices for students interested in research, engineering, science and technology. Their universities combine international research networks with a wide range of academic programmes.

Asia's growing presence in global higher education

One of the key developments in the 2027 rankings is the improved position of Asian universities. Tsinghua University moved to 11th place, ahead of ETH Zurich, while Peking University retained a place among the world's leading institutions. NUS reached 15th position, putting three Asian universities in the global top 15 for the first time.

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These results reflect the increasing international visibility of universities across East and Southeast Asia. For students considering overseas education, institutions in Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Japan provide additional options beyond traditional destinations in North America and Europe.

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What students should consider before choosing a university

Global rankings can help students shortlist universities, but they should not be the only factor in an admissions decision. Course quality, tuition fees, scholarships, living expenses, graduate employment prospects and visa rules can differ considerably between countries and institutions.

Students should also check subject-specific rankings because a university's overall position may not reflect its strength in a particular field. Admission requirements and the availability of financial assistance should be reviewed directly with each institution.