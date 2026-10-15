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Want to study in UK? Indian students can apply for £10,000 GREAT scholarships

Want to study in UK? Indian students can apply for £10,000 GREAT scholarships

Interested students must visit the British Council's official GREAT Scholarships India webpage and identify the participating university offering funding for their chosen course

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:05 AM IST
Want to study in UK? Indian students can apply for £10,000 GREAT scholarshipsIndian students aspiring to pursue postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom can explore the GREAT Scholarships

Indian students aspiring to pursue postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom can explore the GREAT Scholarships programme, which offers financial assistance of at least £10,000 towards tuition fees for eligible one-year postgraduate courses. The initiative, jointly funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council and participating higher education institutions, aims to make international education more accessible to talented students.

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According to the British Council, 12 scholarships are available to Indian students for the 2026-27 academic year across a range of academic disciplines. The programme provides an opportunity for eligible candidates to pursue postgraduate education at participating universities across the UK.

READ THIS: Planning to study in UK? Universities revoke offers amid visa crackdown, withdrawals surge for Indians, Pakistanis and Nigerians

Which UK universities are offering GREAT Scholarships?

The participating institutions for Indian students in the 2026-27 academic year include:

  • Anglia Ruskin University
  • Norwich University of the Arts
  • Queen's University Belfast
  • Royal College of Art
  • Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
  • Royal Northern College of Music
  • University of Bristol
  • Trinity Laban
  • University of Dundee
  • University of Reading
  • University of Surrey
  • UWE Bristol

The courses covered and the application requirements vary by institution. Students are advised to check the respective university's official scholarship webpage before applying.

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GREAT Scholarships: Eligibility criteria

To qualify for a GREAT Scholarship, applicants must be Indian citizens and hold an undergraduate degree that supports entry into the proposed postgraduate programme. Candidates should demonstrate motivation and a genuine interest in their chosen subject.

Applicants must also meet the English-language proficiency requirements set by the university they wish to attend.

Selected scholars are expected to engage with the UK academically and personally. They must be willing to attend networking events involving other GREAT scholars, maintain contact with the British Council and their university, and act as ambassadors for the scholarship programme.

After completing their studies, recipients may also be asked to share their experiences with prospective applicants to help them understand the opportunities and challenges associated with studying in the UK.

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ALSO READ: Planning to study in UK? 5 things Indian students must check before applying for student visa

How to apply for GREAT Scholarships

Interested students must visit the British Council's official GREAT Scholarships India webpage and identify the participating university offering funding for their chosen course. They must then follow the application instructions published on the university's scholarship page.

Application deadlines differ across universities, so candidates should verify the dates and specific requirements directly with their chosen institution. Successful applicants are notified by the respective universities, and scholarship funding is issued after registration.

The scholarship is intended to support tuition fees and should not be treated as a full-ride award covering all study-abroad expenses.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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