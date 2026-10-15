Want to study in UK? Indian students can apply for £10,000 GREAT scholarships

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Which UK universities are offering GREAT Scholarships?

The participating institutions for Indian students in the 2026-27 academic year include:

Anglia Ruskin University

Norwich University of the Arts

Queen's University Belfast

Royal College of Art

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Royal Northern College of Music

University of Bristol

Trinity Laban

University of Dundee

University of Reading

University of Surrey

UWE Bristol

The courses covered and the application requirements vary by institution. Students are advised to check the respective university's official scholarship webpage before applying.

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GREAT Scholarships: Eligibility criteria

To qualify for a GREAT Scholarship, applicants must be Indian citizens and hold an undergraduate degree that supports entry into the proposed postgraduate programme. Candidates should demonstrate motivation and a genuine interest in their chosen subject.

Applicants must also meet the English-language proficiency requirements set by the university they wish to attend.

Selected scholars are expected to engage with the UK academically and personally. They must be willing to attend networking events involving other GREAT scholars, maintain contact with the British Council and their university, and act as ambassadors for the scholarship programme.

After completing their studies, recipients may also be asked to share their experiences with prospective applicants to help them understand the opportunities and challenges associated with studying in the UK.

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How to apply for GREAT Scholarships

Interested students must visit the British Council's official GREAT Scholarships India webpage and identify the participating university offering funding for their chosen course. They must then follow the application instructions published on the university's scholarship page.

Application deadlines differ across universities, so candidates should verify the dates and specific requirements directly with their chosen institution. Successful applicants are notified by the respective universities, and scholarship funding is issued after registration.

The scholarship is intended to support tuition fees and should not be treated as a full-ride award covering all study-abroad expenses.