NYC school crackdown on AI tools: School mandates in-class handwritten essays to curb ChatGPT use

Townsend Harris High School in Queens, New York, is scrapping typed summer essays to tackle the rise of AI in student work. From September, students will complete their summer reading essays by hand, in class, a move aimed at curbing reliance on tools like ChatGPT and ensuring academic integrity.

English teacher Brian Sweeney told The Classic, the school’s student newspaper, that the change is meant to reflect a more genuine demonstration of student work, following concerns over increased use of artificial intelligence in assignments.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from students. Some argued it unfairly penalises everyone for the misuse of AI by a few, while others worried it could disadvantage those who write more slowly.

One student told The Classic that it was unfair to be held responsible for others’ misuse of AI. Others saw the change as necessary, saying it could encourage students to engage more deeply with their reading rather than relying on AI-generated summaries.

This move echoes a wider debate in schools over maintaining originality as AI tools become increasingly accessible. Policies vary widely—even within the same school—leaving students uncertain about the rules.

Scheherazade Schonfeld, from Hunter College High School in New York City, observed that avoiding AI “feels almost competitive, like not using AI puts you at a disadvantage.”

While New York City’s Department of Education has lifted its blanket ban on ChatGPT, it is still developing clear guidelines and offering training to help teachers integrate AI responsibly. Experts remain divided: Punya Mishra of Arizona State University advocates teaching students how to use AI effectively, whereas tutoring expert Frances Kweller supports Townsend Harris’ approach as a necessary step to safeguard academic honesty.