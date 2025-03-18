'One-year MSc in UK considered equal to BTech or BE in India': PhD student says 'think twice before coming, moving abroad'

An Indian student pursuing a PhD in Computer Science in the UK has issued a stark warning to prospective international students, urging them to reconsider their plans. In a detailed online post, the student highlighted the financial, physical, and mental struggles faced by many who come to the UK for higher education.

“If you’re considering coming here, please think twice—you might end up wasting your money, time, and energy,” the student shared in a Reddit post, describing the difficulties of securing stable employment and maintaining a decent quality of life.

According to the student, many international students are forced into part-time jobs that barely cover living expenses, leading to immense stress. “I’ve seen friends who finished their Master’s, extended their post-study visas, but became extremely thin, lost their hair, and eventually returned to India because they simply couldn’t cope,” they shared.

Beyond financial hardships, the student pointed out various factors that negatively impact well-being, including high housing costs, unpredictable work hours, poor food quality, and even racism. The recent 2024 Southport Incident, in which an Indian student was fatally stabbed, was cited as an example of the risks international students may face.

The student also questioned the return on investment of a UK Master’s degree. “A one-year MSc here is often considered equivalent to a BTech or BE in India—or even less in the US. It offers little value compared to a full MS degree in the US or an MTech, ME, or MS in India.”

Further concerns were raised about the academic structure of UK Master’s programs. “Most rely heavily on take-home assignments rather than rigorous coursework. Many universities don’t even include Master’s programs in their global ranking calculations.”

The Redditor also alleged that universities are aware of widespread assignment outsourcing but focus more on collecting fees than enforcing academic integrity. “Everyone knows—students, immigration officers, universities, employers—but no one says it out loud.”

The student concluded their warning with a sobering statistic: “99% of my friends have returned to India after completing their MSc or after MSc + PSW (post-study work visa).”

Their post has sparked widespread discussion, with many international students sharing similar experiences. "All students who come to UK or US work as restaurant/shop/stores / petrol pump labourers to survive. They have very little time to upskill or do projects that can get them job if their resume is seen at all among 1,000 other applicants," a user shared.



"A UK education is worth it if you get a scholarship (as is the case for many PhD students) and don't need to spend your own money. UK PhDs are time limited (unlike the US where they can go on forever) which is a definite plus. In depth, the UK PhD system is better than the US but it lacks in breadth (as there is no "quals"). The job market on the other hand is quite bad. But a good PhD (unlike a masters) is globally transferable, so you can take it to another country. I actually know many people with high quality PhDs from INDIA who now have tenured positions in Ivy League institutions in the US," another user explained.