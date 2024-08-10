'Please don't come to USA... getting a Green Card can take 100 years': Engineer warns Indian students

A Texas-based software developer of Indian origin has issued a stark warning to students considering studying in the United States.

Suren, going by user username @TheSuren, took to social media platform X to voice his concerns and cautioned that pursuing H1B visas post-graduation can become a full-time endeavour, with the wait time for a green card stretching to an astonishing 100 years.

Suren's comments arose in response to a post by U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti, who announced the upcoming Education USA Fairs taking place across India. In a promotional video, Garcetti invited students and parents to meet representatives from over 80 U.S. universities to learn about admissions and scholarships.

In his post, Suren urged potential students to reconsider their plans, stating, “Please don't come to #USA. These are lies. Don’t believe me? Talk to anyone who came here to study in the last decade.” He expressed that many students’ aspirations would be dashed upon completing their studies, emphasizing, “There is no future after your education is over.”

Please don't come to #USA. These are lies.

Don't believe me? Talk to anyone who came here to study in the last decade.

- Your dreams will be shattered.

- There is no future after your education is over.

- Your entire career will be chasing #H1B visas.

- Green cards for Indian… https://t.co/EJ1XRa74mJ — Suren (@TheSurenk) August 8, 2024

Suren elaborated on the difficulties Indian students face in the U.S., noting, “Your entire career will be chasing #H1B visas. Green cards for Indian-born individuals have a wait time of approximately 100 years.”

His remarks resonated with many netizens, who echoed his sentiments regarding the challenges of obtaining visas and green cards. One user shared their shock upon learning about the lengthy wait for U.S. citizenship while working on an H1B visa. Another commenter, Satya, suggested that India offer better opportunities for educated and talented individuals in the coming decade, highlighting the “miserable” green card wait times in the U.S.

Concerns about job security were also raised, with one user pointing out that Indian professionals often live in fear of job loss while on H1B visas, stating, “Those Indians who plan to come to the U.S. now for higher education will keep renewing #H1B visas for the rest of their lives and will always be on edge about getting fired from their jobs. No green cards for Indians.”