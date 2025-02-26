scorecardresearch
Business Today
Study in South Korea for free! Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025 with full tuition waiver, Rs 60,000 stipend open for Indian STEM students

This opportunity is open to candidates from science and engineering backgrounds, with a 100% tuition fee waiver

South Korea’s Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has launched the Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025, offering Indian students a chance to pursue a fully funded master’s degree at top universities in Seoul. This opportunity is open to candidates from science and engineering backgrounds, with a 100% tuition fee waiver.

Applications for the internship-based scholarship are open until March 14, 2025.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, applicants must:

  • Be an Indian citizen born after 1985

  • Hold (or be completing) a Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering from one of India’s top 100 universities (as per NIRF rankings)

  • Have a minimum of 80% marks or rank in the top 20% of their class

  • Be proficient in English, as all courses will be conducted in the language

Participating Universities in Korea

  • Seoul National University of Science and Technology

  • University of Seoul

  • Korea University

  • Soongsil University

  • Kwangwoon University

  • Kyung Hee University

  • Sookmyung Women’s University

  • Seokyeong University

  • Sungkyunkwan University

Scholarship benefits

  • Full tuition waiver (50% covered by SMG, 50% by the university)

  • One-time flight ticket (economy class) to Korea

  • Monthly living allowance of KRW 1,000,000 (approximately ₹60,000)

  • Health insurance coverage

  • Support for employment or startup opportunities in Korea post-graduation

How to apply?

Applicants must send their signed application and required apostilled documents to the Embassy of India, Seoul, via post/courier. The application process takes about two weeks, so students are advised to submit documents in advance.

Application Address:

Ms. Ananya Agarwal
Head of Chancery
Embassy of India, Seoul
101, Dokseodang-ro, Yongsan-gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Pin Code: 04419

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Scholarship Foundation will oversee the selection process. The Indian Government and the Indian Embassy in Seoul do not play any role in the selection.

For more details, visit the official website of the Seoul Tech Scholarship.

Published on: Feb 26, 2025, 4:01 PM IST
