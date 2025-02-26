Study in South Korea for free! Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025 with full tuition waiver, Rs 60,000 stipend open for Indian STEM students

South Korea’s Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has launched the Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025, offering Indian students a chance to pursue a fully funded master’s degree at top universities in Seoul. This opportunity is open to candidates from science and engineering backgrounds, with a 100% tuition fee waiver.

Applications for the internship-based scholarship are open until March 14, 2025.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be an Indian citizen born after 1985

Hold (or be completing) a Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering from one of India’s top 100 universities (as per NIRF rankings)

Have a minimum of 80% marks or rank in the top 20% of their class

Be proficient in English, as all courses will be conducted in the language

Participating Universities in Korea

Seoul National University of Science and Technology

University of Seoul

Korea University

Soongsil University

Kwangwoon University

Kyung Hee University

Sookmyung Women’s University

Seokyeong University

Sungkyunkwan University

Scholarship benefits

Full tuition waiver (50% covered by SMG, 50% by the university)

One-time flight ticket (economy class) to Korea

Monthly living allowance of KRW 1,000,000 (approximately ₹60,000)

Health insurance coverage

Support for employment or startup opportunities in Korea post-graduation

How to apply?

Applicants must send their signed application and required apostilled documents to the Embassy of India, Seoul, via post/courier. The application process takes about two weeks, so students are advised to submit documents in advance.

Application Address:

Ms. Ananya Agarwal

Head of Chancery

Embassy of India, Seoul

101, Dokseodang-ro, Yongsan-gu

Seoul, Republic of Korea

Pin Code: 04419

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Scholarship Foundation will oversee the selection process. The Indian Government and the Indian Embassy in Seoul do not play any role in the selection.

For more details, visit the official website of the Seoul Tech Scholarship.