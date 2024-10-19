UK introduces new financial requirements for international students from 2025; How will it impact Indians?

Starting January 2, 2025, the United Kingdom will implement new financial requirements for international students, marking a significant overhaul in the country's approach to higher education. This policy change, which is the first since 2020, demands that prospective international students demonstrate increased financial savings to be eligible for a student visa.

Under the revised regulations, students planning to study in London will need to show they have £1,483 (around Rs 1.63 lakhs)in savings per month, up from the current requirement of £1,334 (around Rs 1.46 lakhs). For those studying outside of London, the monthly requirement will rise to £1,136, an increase from £1,023. For instance, a student enrolling in a typical nine-month course in London will now need to demonstrate total savings of £13,348, a significant amount that could pose challenges for many prospective students.

BUT WHY?

The UK government has cited rising living costs as the main reason for this adjustment, acknowledging the inflationary pressures since the last updates in 2020. The increase aims to better prepare international students for the financial demands of studying in the UK and align the maintenance requirements with domestic student loans.

HOW CAN INDIAN STUDENTS BE IMPACTED?

- The implications of these heightened financial requirements are extensive. The new regulations could introduce further financial strain, especially for students from lower-income countries or developing economies.

-This may limit the diversity of the international student body in UK institutions, as fewer students may be able to meet the increased financial criteria.

There are also concerns that this policy could position the UK as a less attractive option for international students in an increasingly competitive global education market.

US, CANADA & AUSTRALIA vs UK

Many nations, including the USA, Canada, and Australia, offer more affordable options, and the UK’s new policy may jeopardize its competitive standing.

A reduction in the number of international students could not only affect the multiculturalism for which UK universities are renowned but could also have significant economic repercussions, given the vital contributions that foreign students make to the UK economy.

When compared to prominent study destinations like the USA, Canada, and Australia, the UK's financial requirements are now among the highest. While the specifics can vary widely due to differing living costs and course durations, the UK’s new policy creates a comparative disadvantage that may sway students in favour of alternatives.

To mitigate the impact of these changes, the UK government has introduced some flexibility. Students who have already secured UK accommodation with a deposit can offset that amount against the required savings, easing the financial burden. Additionally, those who have lived in the UK on another visa for at least 12 months are exempt from providing such maintenance funds.