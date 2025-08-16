UK opens 2025 Chevening full-scholarship applications for Indian students- Details here

The UK government has opened applications for the Chevening Scholarship and Fellowship programmes for the 2025 academic year. Candidates have until October 7, 2025, to apply for full financial support covering tuition, living expenses, travel, and other allowances. These prestigious programmes aim to attract Indian professionals and students, offering an unmatched opportunity to study, network, and advance their careers in the UK.

Advertisement

Chevening Scholarship

The Chevening Scholarship funds a one-year master’s degree at any UK university. Indian citizens with at least two years of work experience post-undergraduate degree are eligible. The award covers tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, arrival and departure allowances, visa fee, and a travel grant for UK events.

Chevening Fellowship

The Chevening Fellowship is a short-term professional programme lasting 8–12 weeks, designed for mid-to-senior level professionals. Fellowships are hosted by leading UK institutions and include lectures, workshops, site visits, and interactions with industry experts.

Fellowship opportunities for Indian applicants

Four fellowships are available for Indian professionals:

Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship at Cranfield University – for experts in cyber policy and security.

Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence at the University of Oxford – for leaders in government, business, and civil society. Advertisement

Chevening Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship at the University of Oxford – for professionals in science, technology, and public policy.

Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship at the University of Westminster – for journalists in political, economic, or business reporting.

Application timeline

Applications open: August 5, 2025

Deadline: October 7, 2025

Interviews: March–April 2026

Results: Mid-June 2026

Studies begin: September–October 2026

Shortlisted candidates will receive updates by email and can track application status online.

Eligibility restrictions

Applicants cannot apply if they:

Hold British or dual British citizenship (with limited exceptions)

Hold refugee status in a non-eligible country

Are employed by the UK government, British Council, or related bodies Advertisement

Have previously studied in the UK on a government-funded scholarship

Chevening in India

India hosts the largest Chevening programme globally, with more than 3,900 alumni since 1983. Notable Indian alumni include Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran. Applications can be submitted through chevening.org.