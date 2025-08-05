US agency pushes study abroad dream in India even as visa rules tighten for students

Even as Indian students brace for higher visa fees, tighter scrutiny, and stricter stay rules in the United States, a US government-backed agency is launching a major outreach to promote American universities across Indian cities.

EducationUSA, the official source of information on US higher education, announced it will host eight education fairs across India between August 9 and 17, featuring more than 50 accredited US universities. The fairs aim to connect Indian students with American institutions, even as new policy changes raise concerns among aspirants.

One Big Beautiful Bill

The announcement comes weeks after former President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” on July 4, 2025, introducing new charges and tighter controls on foreign students. Among the new rules is a “Visa Integrity Fee” of $250 (₹21,463) and a mandatory $24 (₹2,060) charge for the I-94 form that tracks foreign nationals in the US.

These apply to F (academic), M (vocational), and J (exchange) visa applicants, the key categories used by international students.

Social media vetting

Also now in force is a directive that student visa applicants make their social media profiles public. US officials have confirmed that platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) will be checked as part of background screening to detect potential red flags.

“The purpose… is to ensure transparency and detect any red flags that could indicate a risk of visa overstay or violation of status,” a US official said.

Adding to the uncertainty is a proposed rule that would replace the current 'duration of status' model with fixed stay limits, possibly 2 or 4 years, depending on course and institution. After this period, students would have to apply for extensions. While not yet implemented, the policy could roll out before the end of 2025.

US in despite all changes

Despite this tightening environment, EducationUSA’s fairs offer a platform for direct engagement with official university representatives, US Embassy staff, and EducationUSA advisors.

“Attendees will gain reliable and transparent information to help them make informed choices and follow a lawful and well-supported journey to academic success,” said a statement from EducationUSA.

The events will also include sessions on academic programs, applications, scholarships, eligibility, and campus life, covering a wide range of fields from science and engineering to arts and business.

Fair schedule:

Aug 9: Chennai (Hilton, 2–5 PM)

Aug 10: Bengaluru (Hyatt Centric, 1–5 PM)

Aug 11: Hyderabad (ITC Kohenur, 4:30–7:30 PM)

Aug 12: New Delhi (The Lalit, 6–9 PM)

Aug 13: Kolkata (The Park, 6–9 PM)

Aug 15: Ahmedabad (Hyatt Vastrapur, 2–5 PM)

Aug 16: Mumbai (St. Regis, 2–5 PM)

Aug 17: Pune (Sheraton Grand, 2–5 PM)

Students can register for the events at: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair25EMB.

Meanwhile, Indian families are being advised to prepare stronger applications, keep documents updated, and be transparent during visa interviews.