US colleges face sharp fall in international enrolments, with India leading the decline

A sharp decline in new international student enrolments at U.S. colleges this autumn has been largely driven by fewer students from India, according to a report released on Monday. As the largest source of foreign students in the United States, India’s drop has significantly contributed to an overall 17 percent decrease in new international enrolments this fall.

Advertisement

The report, compiled by the nonprofit Institute of International Education (IIE), highlights that 96 percent of institutions reporting declines pointed to concerns over the visa application process. Additionally, 68 percent cited travel restrictions as major factors influencing the drop. The stricter student visa rules and other policies introduced under the Trump administration are seen as key contributors to the fall in enrolments.

The Trump administration has increasingly scrutinised legal immigration, imposing measures that directly impact foreign students. These include efforts to cap international enrolment at U.S. universities and new social media disclosure requirements for visa applicants. Some international students have faced delays, while others have seen their visas revoked. The lengthy processing times and a temporary pause in visa issuance earlier this year further exacerbated the issue.

Advertisement

The visa process, including delays and denials, has long been the primary reason for weakened international enrolment in U.S. colleges. Despite these setbacks, international students still play a crucial role in the U.S. economy, contributing an estimated $55 billion in 2024, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. These students often pay full tuition, as most do not qualify for financial aid, providing vital revenue to universities facing declining domestic enrolment.

The report revealed that 29 percent of institutions saw an increase in international enrolment, 14 percent remained steady, while 57 percent reported a decline in new international student numbers.

(With inputs from Reuters)