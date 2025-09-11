Amit Shah launches trusted traveller scheme at five more airports, 3 lakh enrolled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched the Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) at five additional airports, extending the initiative that aims to make international travel simpler for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

First introduced at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in July 2024, the programme was later expanded to Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad. On Thursday, it was rolled out at Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode and Amritsar.

“Fast Track Immigration: Trusted Traveller Programme makes immigration simpler, faster and hassle-free,” Shah said at a virtual event. He added that Indian nationals and OCI cardholders would be the biggest beneficiaries. According to official data, three lakh people have registered under the programme, and 2.65 lakh have already used it.

The FTI-TTP enables eligible travellers to bypass regular immigration queues and use e-gates for biometric authentication. The scheme, currently free of cost, is modelled on the US Global Entry Program for pre-approved, low-risk travellers.

The government plans to extend the facility to 21 major airports nationwide. Applications must be filed online at www.ftittp.mha.gov.in, followed by biometric submission at airports or Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs). Once verified by the Bureau of Immigration, travellers are added to a White List of ‘Trusted Travellers’ for expedited clearance.

Registrations will remain valid for up to five years or until passport expiry, whichever is earlier. The roll-out is being implemented in two phases, first for Indian citizens and OCI card holders, and later for foreign nationals. A help desk has also been set up on the programme’s website for queries.