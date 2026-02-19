Canada Express Entry overhaul: Nation expands skilled worker categories; focus on military, medical talent

Canada has reset its immigration playbook for 2026, tightening its focus on sustainability while sharpening its push for global talent. As competition for skilled workers intensifies, Ottawa is recalibrating its Express Entry system to plug critical labour gaps and strengthen economic resilience.

Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on Tuesday announced the 2026 categories under the Express Entry system. The move is aimed at inviting candidates with the skills and experience needed in key sectors across the country.

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In addition to a new category for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience, Canada will introduce new categories for:

researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

candidates with work experience in transport occupations, including pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors

highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces in key roles such as military doctors, nurses and pilots

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will continue holding invitation rounds to select candidates with strong French skills and those with work experience in categories that were in place in 2025, including:

health care and social services, such as nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and chiropractors

trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists Advertisement

What is Canada's Express Entry program?

Express Entry remains Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking permanent residence through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

The first round for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience is expected in the coming days. The Canadian Experience Class continues through early 2026 to prioritise candidates already contributing to the economy, alongside draws for the French-proficiency category.

The government said the changes build on broader efforts to strengthen economic resilience through targeted measures for medical doctors, graduate students and researchers, and align with Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy.