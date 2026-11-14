Canada immigration plan 2027-29: 3.8 lakh PRs, 1.5 lakh students to be admitted annually

According to the supplementary information published by the Canadian government, the annual target for new temporary residents will remain at 3.7 lakh throughout the three years. This includes 2.2 lakh temporary workers and 1.5 lakh international students annually.

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The student target of 1.5 lakh applies to new arrivals under the International Student Program, while the worker allocation covers arrivals through the International Mobility Program and the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. The government expects workers to account for approximately 60% of new temporary resident arrivals, with students making up the remaining 40%.

Canada to admit 3.8 lakh permanent residents annually

Canada's permanent resident admission target has also been fixed at 3.8 lakh for each year from 2027 to 2029. Economic immigration will remain the largest category, accounting for 64.4% of planned permanent resident admissions over the period.

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The economic category is designed to attract skilled professionals, support innovation, address labour shortages and strengthen regional economies. The plan also includes a modest increase in provincial immigration programmes to help regions meet their specific workforce requirements.

The Provincial Nominee Program will have a target of 95,000 admissions annually. The federal high-skilled category, which includes the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program and Canadian Experience Class, will have a target of 1 lakh admissions each year.

Family reunification will continue to be a significant component of Canada's immigration policy, with 81,000 admissions planned annually under the family category. Meanwhile, the government has allocated 49,300 admissions each year for refugees and protected persons, alongside 5,000 annual admissions under humanitarian and compassionate grounds and other categories.

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Focus on Francophone communities and regional labour needs

The new plan also aims to strengthen French-speaking communities outside Quebec. Canada has set targets for French-speaking permanent resident admissions at 9.5% in 2027, 10.5% in 2028 and 12% in 2029.

IRCC said the broader strategy seeks to attract talent required for major investments while supporting rural and remote communities. The government will also continue initiatives to help eligible people already living in Canada transition to permanent residence.