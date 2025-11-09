Canada immigration: Quebec to shut down this popular pathway by 2025-end in major policy shift

In a sweeping overhaul of its immigration system, Quebec has announced the permanent closure of its Quebec Experience Program (Programme de l’expérience québécoise, PEQ) — one of the province’s most popular routes to permanent residence for temporary foreign workers and international graduates.

The Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration (MIFI) confirmed that the two main PEQ streams — the Quebec Graduates Stream and the Temporary Foreign Workers’ Stream — will officially end on November 19, 2025. Both had been on pause since October 2024, a suspension that was first extended until November 30, 2025, before being made permanent.

The decision, unveiled on November 6, marks a significant policy shift and signals the government’s intent to streamline immigration under a single skilled worker system.

Pilot programmes to follow suit

Quebec will also phase out its three permanent immigration pilot programmes, which target workers in food processing, orderlies, and the artificial intelligence, IT, and visual effects sectors. These pilots will conclude as scheduled on January 1, 2026.

Once these closures take effect, the Skilled Worker Selection Program (Programme de sélection des travailleurs qualifiés, PSTQ) will become the sole permanent immigration pathway for skilled workers in the province.

Existing applicants unaffected

MIFI clarified that applications already submitted under the PEQ and pilot programmes will continue to be processed. Candidates already selected under these programs will also be allowed to add family members, including spouses and dependent children.

Within the pilot programmes, only the Francophone profile of the Artificial Intelligence Stream remains open to new applications — until December 31, 2025. All other streams have already met their intake limits.

Shift to PSTQ and Arrima platform

Going forward, foreign nationals wishing to settle in Quebec permanently will need to declare their interest through Arrima, the province’s online immigration portal, under the PSTQ framework.

The PSTQ will include four streams:

Highly qualified and specialised skills

Intermediate and manual skills

Regulated professions

Exceptional talent

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, intend to live and work in Quebec, demonstrate financial self-sufficiency for three months, and complete an Attestation of Learning about Quebec Democratic Values.

2025 immigration targets set at 45,000

Alongside the programme changes, Quebec also released its 2025 Immigration Levels Plan, maintaining a target of 45,000 new permanent residents. Notably, 64% of economic admissions are expected to come from temporary residents already living in Quebec.

For the first time, the province also unveiled targets for temporary residents, projecting the admission of up to 55,700 foreign workers and 68,500 international students in 2026.

Policy experts suggest the move underscores Quebec’s desire to centralise and simplify its immigration framework while ensuring stronger alignment with labour market demands and French language integration.