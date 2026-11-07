Canada Express Entry changes: High-wage workers to get up to 100 additional CRS points

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How many additional CRS points can candidates get?

Under the new rules, candidates with at least 12 months of eligible Canadian work experience in a high-wage occupation may receive additional CRS points depending on their occupation's wage level.

Applicants working in occupations paying at least twice the median wage can receive 70 additional points. Those meeting the 1.5-times median wage threshold may receive 40 points, while candidates meeting the 1.3-times threshold can receive 20 points.

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These points will be awarded in addition to the CRS points candidates already receive for their eligible Canadian work experience. According to IRCC, applicants may earn up to 150 points for Canadian work experience combined with the additional high-wage occupation points.

Candidates with qualifying job offers can also receive additional points. A job offer paying at least twice the median wage will attract 100 CRS points, while offers meeting 1.5 times and 1.3 times the median wage thresholds will provide 70 and 50 points, respectively.

However, candidates eligible under both categories will receive points under whichever option offers the higher score. The two benefits cannot be combined.

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LMIA requirements to be removed for qualifying job offers

From November 3, candidates will no longer need an LMIA for a qualifying job offer to receive the new Express Entry points. A temporary public policy will also remove relevant LMIA-related requirements for qualifying job offers used to establish eligibility under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program, subject to specified conditions.

IRCC will continue verifying job offers to ensure they are genuine. Authorities will assess employers' business operations, employment requirements, ability to meet contractual obligations and compliance with applicable labour laws. Candidates must also possess the qualifications required for the position. Revoked job offers will no longer qualify.