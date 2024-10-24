'Canadian workers first': Trudeau govt to allow lesser immigrants; How will it affect Indians?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans on Wednesday to reduce immigration numbers starting in 2025. This follows a recent decision to limit study permits for international students, indicating a trend toward stricter immigration controls.

Trudeau stated via Twitter, "We're going to have fewer temporary foreign workers in Canada. We're bringing in stricter rules for companies to prove why they can’t hire Canadian workers first." This move is expected to complicate job opportunities for immigrants settling in Canada.

According to a report from Reuters, a government source disclosed that Canada will open its doors to 395,000 new permanent residents in 2025, a figure which will decrease to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027. This represents a marked decline from the current cap of 485,000 immigrants for this year, reflecting a reduction of approximately 30,000 immigrants in 2025 alone.

The decision comes as the Trudeau administration faces mounting pressure from Canadians concerned about the impact of rising housing prices, which many attribute to the influx of immigrants. Recently, soaring interest rates combined with record population growth have intensified the housing crisis across the nation, resulting in heightened demand and increased prices.

Polls indicate a growing sentiment among the population that Canada is accepting too many immigrants, a debate that is expected to gain traction ahead of the federal elections scheduled for October 2025.

This announcement follows the government's previous decision to cut international student permits by 35 percent this year and a further 10 percent planned for 2025. The government aims to issue 437,000 study permits in 2025, down from 485,000 in 2024, with the cap expected to remain the same in 2026. In 2023, Canada approved 509,390 study permits, with 175,920 granted in the first seven months of 2024 alone.

Trudeau's Liberal Party has recently experienced a decline in its approval ratings, as public discontent grows regarding unchecked immigration, which some argue is straining the nation’s housing market and social services. Current opinion polls suggest that Trudeau may face challenges against Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in the upcoming elections.

