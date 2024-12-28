Concerned about Trump’s anti-immigration stance? These Top 10 US cities offer immigrant-friendly policies

People from across the world are drawn to the United States in pursuit of a better life, driven by aspirations of opportunity, freedom, and prosperity that the country represents. Despite ongoing political debates, the enduring appeal of the “American Dream” continues to captivate individuals globally, underscoring the lasting power of this ideal.

Immigration remains a sensitive issue in the US, especially as it took the centre stage in the 2024 election cycle. With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration just days away, one of his most controversial priorities — the mass deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants — threatens to become a reality. Trump has been vocal about his stance, and his presidency is expected to bring significant changes to immigration policies, sparking anxiety among those who have come to the US to chase their “American Dream”.

The desire for a better life, fuelled by dreams of opportunity and freedom, has long been a powerful motivator for people migrating to the US. However, the experience of settling in a new country can vary greatly from one city to another.

Here is a look at several US cities known for their immigrant-friendly policies and support, helping newcomers work toward realising their dreams:

San Francisco (California): With its thriving tech industry, San Francisco offers abundant opportunities. The city’s cultural diversity and strong support for immigrants make it an attractive place to settle. Despite high living costs, affordable housing initiatives and immigrant rights protections make it a welcoming city for new arrivals.

Chicago (Illinois): Chicago’s robust economy and diverse population draw many immigrants. The city’s emphasis on community and support networks is bolstered by immigrant-friendly policies such as sanctuary city status and municipal ID programmes.

New York City (New York): As a true melting pot of cultures, New York City offers unmatched economic and cultural opportunities for immigrants. Since 2022, over 223,000 migrants have arrived in the city, with 58,000 still residing in taxpayer-funded shelters.

San Jose (California): Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a hub for innovation, providing high-quality job opportunities and a supportive immigrant community. The city’s commitment to immigrant rights and access to services creates a welcoming environment.

Washington, D.C.: The nation’s capital offers a mix of political, educational, and cultural opportunities that attract immigrants. Policies supporting inclusivity and immigrant services contribute to a high quality of life.

Baltimore (Maryland): Baltimore has made a clear commitment to its immigrant population through various community support and integration programs. Policies aimed at improving access to services and community participation make it an attractive destination for newcomers.

Seattle (Washington State): Seattle’s growing economy and progressive stance on immigrant rights make it an appealing city for immigrants. Programs like “Ready to Work” and other local initiatives offer immigrants a supportive start.

Boston (Massachusetts): Boston, known for its rich history and top-tier educational institutions, attracts immigrants from all over the world. The city’s inclusive policies and support programmes reflect its commitment to diversity.

Los Angeles (California): With its booming entertainment industry, diverse communities, and dynamic economy, Los Angeles offers vast opportunities for immigrants. The city’s initiatives to protect and integrate immigrants are noteworthy.

Milwaukee (Wisconsin): Milwaukee is recognized for its affordable living and welcoming community for immigrants. The city offers various integration programs, along with policies like a municipal ID program and limited cooperation with ICE, ensuring a safe environment for immigrants.