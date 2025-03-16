Could you lose your Green Card overnight? The question haunting Indians in the US now

Can a U.S. president take away your Green Card? It’s a question that left many permanent residents uneasy during Donald Trump’s time in office. While a president cannot directly revoke someone’s Green Card, the administration’s policies and enforcement priorities can create real risks for permanent residents, especially those with complicated immigration histories.

During Trump’s tenure, one of the most controversial moves was the expansion of the "public charge" rule, which evaluated whether immigrants were likely to rely on government assistance. Although it was primarily aimed at limiting new applicants and adjusting statuses, many existing Green Card holders feared it could be used against them later.

Even though the rule didn’t technically apply to current Green Card holders, it created widespread confusion and concern, especially for those who had ever used public benefits like food assistance or housing aid.

Beyond the public charge rule, Trump’s administration ramped up immigration enforcement, leading to increased scrutiny of Green Card holders' past records. Long-time permanent residents with old legal issues, or those who had minor immigration violations, suddenly found themselves unsure about their standing.

The uncertainty deepened with executive orders and travel bans, which, while mostly aimed at visa holders and new entrants, caused anxiety among Green Card holders from certain countries who worried whether they would be allowed back into the U.S. if they traveled abroad.

It’s important to understand that a Green Card, though granting the right to live and work in the U.S., is not beyond the reach of the legal system. A Green Card can be revoked under specific circumstances, such as serious criminal convictions, fraud in obtaining residency, or abandoning U.S. residency through long absences.

However, even in such cases, due process applies — no president, including Trump, can simply strip someone of their Green Card without a legal proceeding. The Department of Homeland Security and immigration courts handle these matters, and Green Card holders have the right to defend themselves before an immigration judge.

For those who have maintained their residency properly and complied with the law, Green Card status is generally secure. But for anyone unsure about past issues or travel history, experts advise speaking with an immigration lawyer to fully understand their rights and risks.