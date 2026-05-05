EB-5 green card window closing soon: You may not be able to apply for visa after this date; Here's what happens next

If you are an investor planning to get a US green card through the EB-5 programme, there is one date that matters more than anything else right now: September 30, 2026.

File your petition on or before that date, and you are protected, even if the US government's regional centre programme shuts down or changes in the future. File after it, and you are taking a risk that could leave your case frozen, your money locked up, and your green card dreams in limbo.

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Here is everything you need to know, in plain language.

What is the EB-5 programme?

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme is a US government programme that allows foreign nationals to obtain a green card by investing in the United States. No US employer needs to sponsor you. No special job skills are required.

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The investment creates jobs in the US, and in return, you, your spouse and your unmarried children under 21 all become eligible for permanent residence.

Most EB-5 investors go through regional centres, government-approved investment hubs that pool investor funds into larger projects such as real estate developments, hotels, or infrastructure. This is the most popular route and the one with the September 30 deadline.

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What is the September 30, 2026 deadline about?

The US Congress authorised the regional centre programme until September 30, 2027. But buried within that law is a separate, critically important protection called the grandfathering provision, according to Reddy Neumann Brown PC.

In simple terms: if you file your EB-5 petition on or before September 30, 2026, the US government is legally obligated to keep processing your case, even if the regional centre programme shuts down after 2027.

If you file after September 30, 2026, you won't get such a guarantee. Your case could be frozen if Congress fails to renew the programme, and based on recent history, that is a very real possibility.

According to immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, this is not a technicality. It is the single most important factor in EB-5 strategy right now.

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Has this happened before?

Yes, and it was bad.

In June 2021, the US Congress failed to renew the regional centre programme on time. What followed was nine months of chaos for thousands of investor families:

USCIS stopped processing all regional centre applications overnight

New applications were rejected outright

Investors with cases already in progress had their files frozen with no updates

Capital invested in projects could not be withdrawn; investors were stuck financially and legally at the same time

It took until March 2022 for Congress to fix the problem. Families spent those nine months in legal and financial limbo, unable to move forward or pull out.

The grandfathering provision was written specifically to prevent this from happening again. But only to investors who file before the cutoff.

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Are these two dates not the same thing?

No, and this is where many investors get confused.

September 30, 2026 is last day to file and receive legal protection against a future programme shutdown.

September 30, 2027 is the date the regional centre programme itself is currently authorised until.

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These are two completely different deadlines. A petition filed on October 1, 2026 follows all current rules perfectly, but if Congress fails to renew the programme in 2027, that petition gets no protection and could be frozen just like the 2021 cases.

The one-year gap between the two dates exists for a reason. It is a hard boundary, not a rough guideline.

Why the political risk is real this time

The assumption that Congress will simply renew the programme in 2027, as it has done before, is no longer reliable.

The current US administration has introduced a separate scheme, the Gold Card, that offers a different route to residency for wealthy investors. The executive order behind it specifically asks agencies to consider whether this model should replace or modify EB-5. That does not kill EB-5, but it signals that the programme's future is actively being debated at the highest levels of government.

The regional centre programme has never been made permanent. It started as a pilot in 1993 and has survived on temporary renewals ever since. Every renewal cycle is a genuine moment of risk.

What this means for Indian investors specifically

For Indians, the stakes are even higher, and the timeline even tighter.

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ALSO CHECKOUT: US May Visa Bulletin 2026: State Department issues this warning for India's EB-5 visa applicants; details here

India already faces a backlog in the unreserved EB-5 category. According to the May 2026 Visa Bulletin, the priority date for Indian nationals in unreserved EB-5 sits at May 1, 2022, meaning investors filing today could wait years before a visa becomes available.

The good news: the reserved categories, for investments in rural areas, high-unemployment zones and infrastructure projects, are currently open with no backlog. Indian investors who qualify for these categories face significantly shorter waits.

But here is the crucial point: your priority date is set the day you file. Every month you delay is a month added to your wait. And for Indian investors in the unreserved category, that delay compounds over years, not months. Filing early does not speed up the queue, but it gets you into it sooner, permanently.