US visa BIG update: Trump exempts doctors from travel ban as healthcare crisis looms

The Trump administration reversed course on one of the more consequential consequences of its travel ban, quietly, without a press release, and with no direct notification to those affected.

Late last week, US Citizenship and Immigration Services updated its website to state that physicians from the approximately 39 countries subject to the travel ban are no longer subject to the processing hold on their applications. The New York Times, which first reported the change, received a brief confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security: "Applications associated with medical physicians will continue processing."

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No formal announcement was made.

How the crisis built?

When the administration imposed the travel ban, it paused all immigration processing for applicants from the affected countries, visas, work permits, Green Cards, everything. Physicians already working in the US came under immediate scrutiny, and hospitals placed several on administrative leave.

The human cost became visible quickly. Ezequiel Veliz, a family doctor from Venezuela, was detained by federal agents at a Texas checkpoint on April 6. He had lost his legal status because his visa renewal could not be processed under the ban. He was released after ten days.

Cases like his were not isolated. Physicians from Africa, the Middle East and Venezuela were among those displaced from their jobs, a disruption that began reverberating through a healthcare system that is more dependent on foreign doctors than most public debate acknowledges. Foreign physicians make up 25 per cent of all doctors working in the United States.

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On April 8, several major medical associations, including the American academies of family physicians, neurology and paediatrics, jointly wrote to the secretaries of state and homeland security, expressing what they called "urgent concern" about barriers preventing "qualified, vetted physicians" from entering and remaining in the country. The letter called for a national-interest exemption and expedited processing.

Relief, with significant limits

The website update appears to have responded to that pressure, but only partially. The exemption applies to physicians already present in the US. It does not extend to doctors from the affected countries who are currently outside the United States, where the external travel ban remains in place. Incoming residents and physicians abroad remain blocked.

"Affected physicians have not yet been notified about any changes in their visa process, but we are hopeful after seeing this update," said Sebastian Arruarana, founder of Project IMG, an organisation that represents thousands of international medical graduates in the United States.