'End Indian H-1B visas': U.S. Congresswoman sparks outrage with call against tech workers

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reignited debate over skilled immigration by calling for an end to “Indian H-1B visas replacing American jobs”—a statement that’s jolted Indian student and professional circles across the U.S.

In an August 4 post on X, Greene reposted former President Donald Trump’s call for higher tariffs on India over its oil trade with Russia. She added her own message: “End Indian H-1B visas replacing American jobs instead.”

The statement, while not tied to any formal legislative proposal, has amplified political rhetoric around immigration and labor ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. It also comes at a time of heightened trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

Indian nationals account for nearly 70% of all H-1B visas issued, according to 2024 USCIS data. The H-1B program remains a primary route for Indian graduates to transition from U.S. universities into the American workforce—often via Optional Practical Training (OPT) before applying for employer sponsorship.

“Greene’s post doesn’t change policy, but the rhetoric matters,” said one immigration advisor in New York. “It signals where political narratives may be heading, especially as H-1Bs become a proxy issue for broader concerns about jobs, trade, and tech.”

Despite Greene’s comment, no law or executive action has been proposed to restrict H-1B access specifically for Indians. As of August 2025, the student visa-to-work visa pathway remains operational, including OPT and the annual H-1B lottery.

But Greene’s remarks have stirred anxiety, especially among Indian students currently studying in the U.S. or planning to apply. “Even if it’s just a tweet, it fuels uncertainty,” said an Indian graduate student in California. “And for us, uncertainty equals risk.”

Policy discussions in Congress have recently focused on tightening the lottery system, boosting wage protections for U.S. workers, and opening new options for STEM graduates. Within that landscape, statements like Greene’s—even when unofficial—can shape which issues gain traction in future legislation.

For now, students and early-career professionals are advised to monitor only official USCIS announcements and consult legal experts when planning long-term stays.