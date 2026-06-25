FIFA World Cup rush meets visa reality: Only 29% of Indian applicants cleared for Canada

Indian football fans hoping to travel to Canada for the FIFA World Cup faced steep odds in securing a visitor visa, with more than 70 percent of applications linked to the tournament being rejected, according to official Canadian immigration data.

Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), analysed by Canadian broadcaster CTV News, showed that only 355 of the 1,225 visitor visa applications submitted by Indian nationals were approved. That translates to an approval rate of just 29 percent.

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The figures cover applications processed between November 15 last year and March 31 this year.

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India among top sources of World Cup visa applications

Canada processed nearly 17,000 visitor visa applications related to the FIFA World Cup during the period. Of these, only 41 percent were approved, indicating high rejection rates across multiple countries.

India emerged as the fourth-largest source of World Cup-related visa applications to Canada.

Ghana topped the list with 1,725 applications but recorded one of the lowest approval rates, with fewer than 11 percent of applicants receiving visas.

Colombia ranked second with 1,630 applications and saw a significantly higher approval rate, with nearly 70 percent of applicants being granted visas.

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Pakistan was the third-largest source country, submitting 1,250 applications. However, only 102 applicants received visas, translating to an approval rate of less than 9 percent.

Canada to host 13 FIFA World Cup matches

Canada is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. The country is scheduled to host 13 matches, which will be played across Toronto and Vancouver.

As interest in travelling for the tournament grows, Canadian authorities have repeatedly cautioned prospective visitors against misinformation circulating online about special visa arrangements for World Cup attendees.

No special FIFA visa route, says Canada

IRCC has clarified that there is no separate "FIFA visa" or special immigration pathway linked to the tournament.

Visitors planning to attend World Cup matches must apply through the standard visitor visa process or obtain an electronic travel authorisation, depending on their nationality.

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The department has also emphasised that travellers must leave Canada once their authorised period of stay ends.

Warning against misleading immigration claims

Canadian authorities have warned applicants against immigration agents or consultants who promise guaranteed visa approvals or market World Cup travel as a route to settling in Canada.

Officials said submitting false information or forged documents can result in serious consequences, including visa refusal and bans of up to five years.

The warning comes amid concerns that some immigration agents are using the popularity of the World Cup to mislead prospective travellers into believing the tournament offers special opportunities for work or permanent migration, despite repeated government statements ruling out any such pathway.