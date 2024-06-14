Getting a work permit in Canada gets tougher with new rules: What are these rules, how will it affect Indian students?

In a move expected to affect Indian students heavily, the Canadian government is set to introduce notable changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) programme. This initiative aims to restrict PGWP benefits to graduates from courses that cater to sectors grappling with labour shortages in the country.

Effective September 1, international students enrolled in private colleges in Canada will no longer qualify automatically for PGWP benefits.

Indian students constitute the largest proportion of international students in Canada. According to Canadian government data, approximately 40 per cent of the 800,000 international students in the country are from India. Many of these students select Canada as a study destination due to its perceived easier pathway to permanent residency and citizenship.

The PGWP serves as a crucial venture for international students seeking employment opportunities and eventual permanent residency in Canada, and it has witnessed a remarkable surge in uptake. In 2023, the issuance of PGWPs spiked by an impressive 214 per cent compared to 2018.

The forthcoming changes seek to align graduates' eligibility more closely with Canada's labour market demands.

This strategic move is designed to tether PGWP eligibility to study programs in industries facing labour shortages, potentially leading to a decrease in the number of international students and PGWP holders if stringent criteria are applied to programs deemed less pertinent to the labour market.

On January 22, 2024, IRCC unveiled new measures to curb the number of international students deemed eligible for PGWPs.

Commencing September 1, 2024, students enrolled in curriculum licencing arrangements at private colleges will lose eligibility for PGWPs.

Furthermore, graduates of master’s programs, renowned for their potential to excel in Canada’s job market and pursue permanent residency, will soon be eligible for a three-year PGWP, regardless of their program's duration.

IRCC plans to provide advice on Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) modifications to Immigration Minister Marc Miller in spring 2024, with the intent of implementing them in January 2025.

Concerns over PGWP Volume and Impact on Indian Students

The Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) program, a pathway for international students completing programs at Designated Learning Institutes (DLIs), is poised to undergo changes that could substantially impact Indian students.

The provision within the PGWP program offers a permit duration ranging from eight months to three years, contingent on the duration of the student’s study program. However, if a student’s passport expires before the PGWP, the permit's validity aligns with the passport's expiry date.

The PGWP is important for many students seeking Permanent Residency (PR) status in Canada.

Furthermore, Indian students, representing the largest contingent of international students in Canada, have seen their demand for PGWPs surge by 214 per cent in 2023 compared to 2018.