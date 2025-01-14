Canada’s leadership shake-up: What it means for Indian students eyeing the 'Maple Leaf' dream?

Canada has been a top choice for Indian students over the last decade, with over 4.26 lakh currently enrolled in the country for higher studies. However, Justin Trudeau's resignation and the Conservative Party's likely ascent under Pierre Poilievre may signal significant changes, raising questions about the future of Indian students in Canada.

A Longstanding Relationship Under Strain?

Since 2015, Canada has seen a surge in Indian students, with study permit approvals growing exponentially. According to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data cited by NDTV, the number of Indian students rose from 31,920 in 2015 to a staggering 278,250 by 2023, making up 40.7% of the total international student population. Despite this, the Trudeau administration introduced stricter policies toward the end of its tenure, creating hurdles for Indian students.

For instance, in 2024, the number of study permits granted to Indian students fell by 4%, with only 137,445 issued by August. This dip follows policy changes such as the cancellation of the popular Student Direct Stream (SDS) program, a reduction in permissible work hours for international students, and tighter regulations on post-graduation work permits (PGWP).

Mixed Reactions to Trudeau's Policies

While many view these restrictions as challenges, some experts have argued they promote a more focused approach. Tirath Singh, an immigration consultant at Pinnacle Immigration, stated, "The recent changes aim to attract serious students who come to study and work in fields that Canada requires. For those with genuine intentions, these policies provide stability and long-term opportunities," the Indian Express reported.

Singh added that filtering out non-serious applicants might help students integrate better into the job market and facilitate smoother transitions to permanent residency (PR).

The Leadership Transition and Bilateral Relations

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, highlighted that the leadership change might bring opportunities for stronger Canada-India ties. "Canada’s leadership transition presents an opportunity to strengthen ties with India, not just in education, but also in trade and economic collaboration," he said.

Arora emphasised the potential for collaboration in education, technology, and sustainable solutions, envisioning a future where policy changes benefit both nations. "For Indian students, the change in leadership could eventually lead to more progressive policies that facilitate smoother visa processes and better post-study opportunities," he added.