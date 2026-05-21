'His kid is in 3rd grade in Seattle': Meta layoffs spark fresh fears among Indians on H-1B visas

Meta's fresh round of layoffs has reignited concerns among Indian tech workers in the United States, especially those on H-1B visas whose immigration status remains tied to their employers.

On Thursday, Shveta, a startup founder, posted on social media about the personal toll behind the layoffs.

"An Indian engineer at Meta gets the layoff email at 11 pm Bangalore time. His wife is on H-4. His kid is in 3rd grade in Seattle. His Bellevue apartment lease has 8 months left. His H-1B clock just started ticking — 60 days," she wrote on X.

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"Meta's stock went up on the news. Zuck (Mark Zuckerberg) called it becoming more efficient. This is what AI transformation actually looks like for 2 lakh Indians abroad. AI impact on Indians abroad is highest," the post added.

An Indian engineer at Meta gets the layoff email at 11pm Bangalore time.



His wife is on H-4. His kid is in 3rd grade in Seattle. His Bellevue apartment lease has 8 months left. His H-1B clock just started ticking — 60 days.



Meta's stock went up on the news. Zuck called it… — Shveta (@TrustScore_1) May 21, 2026

Meta has laid off thousands of employees as part of its latest restructuring exercise tied to the company's aggressive push into artificial intelligence.

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Business Insider reported that employees received layoff emails around 4 a.m. on Wednesday informing them that their roles had been eliminated. Reports suggest Meta has cut nearly 8,000 jobs - close to 10% of its workforce - while shifting thousands of employees into AI-focused teams.

The company reportedly instructed employees already present in offices to collect their belongings and leave. The memo also said access badges and internal systems would soon be deactivated, after which affected workers would be redirected to Meta’s Alumni Portal for severance, benefits and job assistance.

Meta described the layoffs as part of efforts to operate more efficiently while continuing heavy investments in artificial intelligence. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has pushed AI to the centre of the company's strategy, with reports indicating Meta could spend more than $100 billion on AI-related investments this year.

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One section of the internal memo specifically addressed employees dependent on company-sponsored visas. "We know this is especially difficult for those whose visa and work authorisation are sponsored by Meta," the company wrote.

The memo added that affected workers could access immigration guidance and legal contacts through the Alumni Portal. "The Alumni Portal has general immigration guidance to help address your immediate questions. The guidance also contains the contact information for your assigned law firm. You can also open a case via the Alumni Portal if you have specific questions about your case," it said.

Under US immigration rules, many H-1B workers who lose their jobs have roughly 60 days to secure another employer sponsor or leave the country, intensifying uncertainty for employees and their families during large-scale layoffs.

