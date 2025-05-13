India rolls out e-passports with enhanced security in these cities; This is how you get yours

In a significant step towards modernising India’s passport system, the Ministry of External Affairs has rolled out the e-passport initiative as part of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0. Launched on April 1, 2024, this pilot program aims to enhance security, streamline international travel, and protect passport holders' data from duplication or tampering.

The e-passport combines traditional paper documentation with a secure, electronic chip that holds personal and biometric data. This new technology marks a major leap in the country's push for secure, tech-driven public services, offering enhanced protection against fraud and making identity verification more efficient.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport integrates Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, embedding a chip and antenna within the passport’s cover. This chip stores the holder's personal information and biometric details, making it easier to authenticate the passport during international travel.

To identify an e-passport, look for a small gold symbol below the front cover.

What are the key benefits of e-passports?

Enhanced security:

The digitally signed chip significantly reduces the risk of passport duplication, forgery, and identity theft. Advertisement Efficiency in international travel:

Immigration officials can quickly authenticate the passport using the chip, speeding up checks at borders. Data protection:

The Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) ensures that sensitive data stored on the chip is encrypted and can’t be accessed or altered by unauthorised parties.

Where are e-passports available?

Currently, e-passports are being issued in 13 cities, including:

Amritsar

Bhubaneswar

Chennai

Delhi

Goa

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Jammu

Nagpur

Raipur

Ranchi

The government plans to extend this service to all Passport Seva Kendras across the country by mid-2025.

Do existing passport holders need to upgrade?

No, existing passport holders are not required to switch to an e-passport. Traditional passports will remain valid until their expiration date. The e-passport is being introduced as an optional upgrade, with no immediate obligation for citizens to transition.

What’s next for the e-passport rollout?

The introduction of the e-passport marks the beginning of a gradual shift towards a more secure and efficient passport system. As the technology gains traction and expands across the country, it will significantly streamline international travel for Indian citizens, further solidifying India’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge public services.