J-1 visa fraud: Trump administration probes Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT, Caltech, others

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Anthony D’Esposito, inspector general at the US Department of Labor, said subpoenas had already been issued. Investigators will examine whether visa abuse, foreign influence or improper financial relationships are compromising federally funded research.

Vance said J-1 visa holders account for about 61% of researchers working on federally funded projects at the nine universities, compared with a national average of 38%. The administration has not publicly provided a detailed explanation of how these figures were calculated.

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What is the J-1 visa? What does the probe mean for students?

The J-1 visa is part of the US Exchange Visitor Program and allows eligible foreign nationals to temporarily study, teach or conduct research in the country. Universities routinely use the programme to host international researchers and postdoctoral fellows.

The investigation could lead to tighter compliance requirements or changes in how universities sponsor international researchers. However, the announcement does not automatically cancel existing J-1 visas, nor does it establish that the universities have committed wrongdoing. The visa programme itself is legal, and hiring international researchers does not automatically amount to fraud.

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At Stanford, university spokesperson Angie Davis said the institution complies with applicable visa laws, including those governing J-1 visas, and would cooperate with the investigation. The university also contacted current J-1 and H-1B visa holders, informing them that it was reviewing the matter and that staff were available to support them.

MIT said it had received and was reviewing its subpoena, while Yale said it would review the documents once received.

The probe adds to the administration’s wider scrutiny of international student and employment-based immigration programmes. The uncertainty could affect prospective international scholars if universities change their sponsorship practices.

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The investigation also comes amid concerns over the economic impact of shifting visa policies. International students historically spent about $40 billion annually in the US, according to Sarah Spreitzer of the American Council on Education.

