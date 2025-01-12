January 2025 US visa bulletin released: Key changes for EB-2, EB-3 and EB-5 categories

The January 2025 US Visa Bulletin, which outlines the availability of immigrant visas for Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing Applications, has been released. It provides guidance on when applicants should submit their required documentation to the National Visa Center.

In the January bulletin, the priority dates for all categories in the Dates for Filing Chart remain unchanged from the previous month. However, the Final Action Dates show some progress for EB-2 and EB-3 categories for certain countries and categories.

For the EB-1 category, which covers first-priority workers such as multinational CEOs and individuals with exceptional abilities, there are no changes for most countries, including China and India.

In the EB-2 category, there are notable advances. China moves forward by one month to April 22, 2020, while India advances two months to October 1, 2012. Other countries will progress to April 1, 2023, a two-week advancement.

In the EB-3 category, India sees a three-week advance to December 1, 2012, while China moves ahead by two months to June 1, 2020. Other countries will advance by two weeks to December 1, 2022.

There are no changes in the EB-5 category. India remains at January 1, 2022, while China stays at July 15, 2016, for EB-5 Unreserved categories. The set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) and all other nations continue to be current.

Both the Department of State and USCIS have reported an increase in I-526E petition approvals, as well as a growing number of individuals completing their applications in the EB-5 set-aside categories.

The January 2025 Visa Bulletin highlights important updates for EB-5 investors, particularly signaling the potential for visa backlogs in the Rural and High-Unemployment Area (HUA) set-aside categories. While these categories remain current for now, the rising demand for EB-5 visas suggests that delays could emerge in the future.

US Immigration Fund (USIF), a leading player in the EB-5 Regional Center industry, and Donoso & Partners, a respected immigration law firm, encourage investors to act proactively in securing priority dates to ensure a smooth path to US permanent residency.

Visa retrogression, when demand exceeds available visas, has historically affected larger EB-5 investor groups, such as those from India and China. However, with growing interest in rural and HUA projects, these challenges may soon extend to investors from other countries as well.

What is an EB-5 visa

The EB-5 Investor Visa Program, established in 1990, allows eligible foreign investors to obtain US permanent residency by investing in a US business. In essence, you can secure a green card by making a qualifying investment in the US economy.

To qualify for an EB-5 visa, you must invest at least $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) and support a business that creates a minimum of 10 jobs for American workers.

Additionally, you have the option to invest independently or join a group of investors through Regional Centers (RCs). These federally approved entities connect foreign investors with developers seeking funding to grow their businesses.

Notable companies funded through the EB-5 program include Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, and Starwood’s SLS Hotel & Casino.