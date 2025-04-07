scorecardresearch
Japan visa: Indians can now get tourist e-visas. How to apply, costs and fees explained

Feedback

The Japan National Tourism Organization Delhi Office has reported a significant surge in Indian travellers to Japan, with 233,000 visits recorded between January and December 2024. This marks a 40% jump from the 166,394 visitors in 2023.

With its blend of futuristic tech, ancient traditions, and natural beauty, Japan continues to top travel wishlists.

Cherry blossoms in Kyoto. Sushi in Tokyo. Bullet trains that race faster than your thoughts. For many Indian travellers, Japan isn't just a dream destination — it’s the ultimate cultural plunge. With its blend of futuristic tech, ancient traditions, and natural beauty, Japan continues to top travel wishlists. And now, with the introduction of the e-visa for Indian citizens, that dream just got a little closer.

Since April 2024, Japan has rolled out e-visa facilities for Indian tourists. You can apply for a single-entry short-term visa valid for stays up to 90 days. Here’s a simple breakdown of the process.

What you need to apply 

  • A filled-out and signed visa application form 
  • A valid passport with more than two blank pages and at least six months validity post-departure 
  • Recent passport-size photo, 2X2 inch 
  • Employment proof: GST copy or NOC from employer, depending on your work status 
  • Cover letter: From employer if sponsored, or self-written if self-employed 
  • Financial proof: Two years’ ITR or six months’ salary slips 
  • Itinerary: Day-wise travel plan and hotel bookings 
  • Flight tickets showing entry and departure dates 
  • Proof of funds, like a travel requisition letter or letter of mission 
  • Travel insurance 

How to apply 

  1. 1. Visit [VFS Global Japan Visa](https://visa.vfsglobal.com/idn/en/jpn/) 
  2. 2. Select "Tourism Visa" and download the application form 
  3. 3. Fill and print the form accurately 
  4. 4. Compile your documents, including passport, photo, and travel bookings 
  5. 5. Submit your application and documents via VFS 
  6. 6. Pay the visa fee at submission 

Once approved, a PDF of your e-visa will be sent to your registered email. 

Show the "visa issuance notice" on your mobile device at the airport. This document, with a 2D barcode, can be scanned and displayed through your phone. A countdown timer will indicate its validity during check-in. 

Visa fee 

  • Tourist visa (single or multiple entry): Rs 450 
  • VFS service charge: Rs 800 (inclusive of taxes)  

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Delhi Office has reported a significant surge in Indian travellers to Japan, with 233,000 visits recorded between January and December 2024. This marks a 40% jump from the 166,394 visitors in 2023, highlighting Japan’s rising popularity among Indian tourists.

Published on: Apr 07, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
