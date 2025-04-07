Japan visa: Indians can now get tourist e-visas. How to apply, costs and fees explained

Cherry blossoms in Kyoto. Sushi in Tokyo. Bullet trains that race faster than your thoughts. For many Indian travellers, Japan isn't just a dream destination — it’s the ultimate cultural plunge. With its blend of futuristic tech, ancient traditions, and natural beauty, Japan continues to top travel wishlists. And now, with the introduction of the e-visa for Indian citizens, that dream just got a little closer.
Since April 2024, Japan has rolled out e-visa facilities for Indian tourists. You can apply for a single-entry short-term visa valid for stays up to 90 days. Here’s a simple breakdown of the process.
What you need to apply
How to apply
Once approved, a PDF of your e-visa will be sent to your registered email.
Show the "visa issuance notice" on your mobile device at the airport. This document, with a 2D barcode, can be scanned and displayed through your phone. A countdown timer will indicate its validity during check-in.
Visa fee
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Delhi Office has reported a significant surge in Indian travellers to Japan, with 233,000 visits recorded between January and December 2024. This marks a 40% jump from the 166,394 visitors in 2023, highlighting Japan’s rising popularity among Indian tourists.
