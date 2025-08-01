Kuwait’s new e-Visa system goes live, cuts embassy visits for four key visa types

In a move aimed at simplifying travel and accelerating digital transformation, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has launched a new e-Visa portal as of July 2025, according to Gulf News. The platform allows eligible travellers to apply online for tourist, family, business, and official visit visas, eliminating the need for physical paperwork or embassy visits.
The fully digital system is a cornerstone in Kuwait’s efforts to modernise public services under its Vision 2035 goals. It also aligns with broader regional ambitions to improve cross-border mobility across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Who can apply: Visa types and eligibility
The portal, accessible through e.gov.kw, is open to nationals from most of Europe, North America, Australia, Japan, and all GCC residents. The following visa types are now available:
Tourist Visa (valid for 90 days per entry): For leisure travellers
Family Visit Visa (30 days): For relatives of Kuwaiti residents
Business Visit Visa (30 days): For meetings and professional engagements
Official Visit Visa (30 days): For government delegations and diplomats
Each category comes with specific documentation requirements and a streamlined online submission process.
How to apply: Step-by-step
Register on the e-Visa portal using your email or government login
Select visa type based on the purpose of visit
Upload documents, including:
Passport bio page (valid for 6+ months)
Passport-sized photo on white background
Return flight and hotel bookings
Sponsor/invitation letters (if applicable)
Pay visa fees online (USD 10–30 based on nationality)
Track your application using passport number or reference code
Visa decisions typically take 1–3 working days. Once approved, the digital visa is sent via email and can be printed or shown on arrival.
Visa conditions and rules
Stay limits: Tourist visa = 90 days; all other categories = 30 days
Eligibility: Citizens of approved countries and all GCC residents
Visa on arrival: Still available for certain nationalities, but online application is preferred
Enforcement: Overstays or misuse may result in fines or future entry bans