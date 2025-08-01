Kuwait’s new e-Visa system goes live, cuts embassy visits for four key visa types

In a move aimed at simplifying travel and accelerating digital transformation, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has launched a new e-Visa portal as of July 2025, according to Gulf News. The platform allows eligible travellers to apply online for tourist, family, business, and official visit visas, eliminating the need for physical paperwork or embassy visits.

The fully digital system is a cornerstone in Kuwait’s efforts to modernise public services under its Vision 2035 goals. It also aligns with broader regional ambitions to improve cross-border mobility across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Who can apply: Visa types and eligibility

The portal, accessible through e.gov.kw, is open to nationals from most of Europe, North America, Australia, Japan, and all GCC residents. The following visa types are now available:

Tourist Visa (valid for 90 days per entry): For leisure travellers

Family Visit Visa (30 days): For relatives of Kuwaiti residents

Business Visit Visa (30 days): For meetings and professional engagements

Official Visit Visa (30 days): For government delegations and diplomats

Each category comes with specific documentation requirements and a streamlined online submission process.

How to apply: Step-by-step

Register on the e-Visa portal using your email or government login Select visa type based on the purpose of visit Upload documents, including: Passport bio page (valid for 6+ months)

Passport-sized photo on white background

Return flight and hotel bookings

Sponsor/invitation letters (if applicable) Pay visa fees online (USD 10–30 based on nationality) Track your application using passport number or reference code

Visa decisions typically take 1–3 working days. Once approved, the digital visa is sent via email and can be printed or shown on arrival.

Visa conditions and rules