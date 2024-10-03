Lost your Indian passport while travelling abroad? Here’s what you should do immediately

Travelling to a foreign land is fun, but only until you have all of your belongings by your side. One of the biggest nightmares for any travellers is losing their passport in a foreign country. As the primary document verifying your identity as an Indian citizen, losing your passport can lead to significant complications while overseas.

In case you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, it is crucial to act quickly and follow these steps.

File a police complaint

First, the moment you realise your passport is lost or stolen, head to the nearest police station. File a formal complaint and ensure you collect a copy of the report. This document is vital for embassy-related procedures, including applying for a new passport or an emergency certificate.

Contact the nearest Indian Embassy or consulate

Next, reach out to the Indian embassy or consulate closest to your location. These institutions are designed to assist Indian citizens facing difficulties abroad, including the unfortunate event of a lost passport. A complete list of embassies is available online.

Apply for a new passport or an emergency certificate

You have two options following the loss of your passport: apply for a new passport or request an Emergency Certificate. If you opt for a new passport, be prepared for a waiting period of at least a week before receiving it.

Required Documents for New Passport Application:

- Proof of current address

- Proof of date of birth

- Affidavit detailing the circumstances of the passport's loss (Annexure 'F')

- Original police report

- Self-attested photocopies of the first two and last two pages of your old passport, if available

- Original EC/Seizure Memo

- Note: A photocopy of the lost passport is not mandatory, but you must provide details such as the passport number and issuance details when filling out your application.

If you cannot afford to wait for a new passport, apply for an Emergency Certificate—this travel document allows you to return to India without a passport.

Reapply for your visa

If you have lost your passport, you have possibly lost your visa as well. To retrieve your visa, you need to visit the embassy of the country that issued your original visa. Bring along a copy of the old visa and your police report, as well as your new passport or Emergency Certificate.

Reschedule your flight

If the recovery of your travel documents slows you down, adjusting your travel plans may be necessary. Connect with your airline to explore alternative flight options.

While travel insurance is not mandatory for all visas, it is highly recommended for peace of mind during your journey. If you lose your passport, contact your travel insurance provider immediately to report the loss.

Keep your police report and any receipts for expenses related to the incident well-organised for your insurance claims.