'Modi-Dolaand friendship expensive for India': Priyank Kharge takes sharp jibe at Trump's H-1B visa fee rise

In a sharp critique of the growing US-India ties, Congress leader Priyank Kharge has slammed the latest U.S. move imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, a policy expected to disproportionately affect Indian tech workers.

Kharge’s remarks are a response to multiple tensions between the two nations, where he said, "This comes after the 50% tariff, the HIRE Act, the lifting of the Chabahar port sanction exemption and even his call asking the EU to put a 100% tariff on Indian goods."

With over 70% of H-1B visas going to Indian nationals, Kharge called the new policy a direct blow to India's tech workforce, a key pillar of U.S. innovation.

Modi-Trump friendship backfires on India’s tech sector

“Modi - Dolaand friendship is turning out to be very expensive for India,” Priyank Kharge posted on X, referring to Prime Minister Modi's close ties with President Trump. Kharge further added, “Modi ji’s best friend signs an executive order imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas. A move that hits Indian tech workers the hardest, since more than 70% of all H-1Bs go to Indians.”

Kharge’s comments reflected growing concern over the financial burden this fee would impose on Indian tech professionals working in the U.S. Indian IT workers make up a significant portion of the H-1B visa workforce, and this new policy is expected to put severe strain on the sector. The H-1B visa program has long been a critical channel for India’s brightest minds to work in the U.S., and this change could undermine that.

The $100,000 fee and its impact on Indian workers

The Trump administration's proposed fee of $100,000 per year for each H-1B worker, announced by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, aims to curb the flow of foreign labor into the U.S. But for Indian professionals, it presents an obstacle to career mobility and access to opportunities in Silicon Valley.

According to the U.S. government, the change is part of a broader crackdown on legal immigration. As Lutnick stated, “Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs,” a sentiment that directly targets Indian IT workers who make up a substantial share of H-1B visa holders.

India accounted for 71% of all approved H-1B applicants in 2024. This policy risks severing a vital link between India's technology talent pool and the U.S. economy. As Deedy Das, partner at Menlo Ventures, put it, “This is a direct hit to India’s IT talent... if the U.S. becomes too expensive or hostile, top talent will simply go elsewhere.”