New $250 US visa fee: Who it affects, when it applies, refund rules explained

The Trump administration’s newly announced “visa integrity fee” has raised alarms across the global travel and education sectors. The $250 charge, introduced under the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, will apply to all visitors requiring non-immigrant visas to enter the United States, including tourists, business travellers, and international students.

While the provision has been legislated, it is yet to be implemented, and specific guidelines are still unclear, ABC News reported. The U.S. Travel Association told CNBC that the lack of clarity is creating “significant challenges and unanswered questions regarding implementation.”

Who will have to pay the visa integrity fee?

The $250 visa integrity fee will be mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants during the US fiscal year 2025 (October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025). The amount is not waivable and will be charged in addition to existing visa processing fees, including the Form I-94 fee, which itself has been increased from $6 to $24 under the same legislation.

Citizens from over 40 countries covered under the Visa Waiver Program, such as Japan, Australia, and most of Europe, will likely be exempt from the new charge.

Will the amount vary by visa type?

No. The base amount is $250 for all eligible non-immigrant visa categories. However, the Secretary of Homeland Security retains the authority to increase this amount, which will also be subject to annual inflation adjustments, according to CNBC.

Can the fee be reimbursed?

Possibly, but there’s no certainty yet. ABC News reported that travellers who do not overstay their visa or work illegally might be eligible for reimbursement after their visa expires, though exact procedures are still undefined. Those denied a visa will not be charged the fee.

What’s at stake?

The announcement comes at a crucial time. The U.S. is gearing up to co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic Games in 2028. Industry experts fear the added cost could deter tourists and international students from visiting or applying.

FAQs: